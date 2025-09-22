NASCAR Today: Legendary boss responds to team-mate wreck as champion hits out at issue
NASCAR Today: Legendary boss responds to team-mate wreck as champion hits out at issue
Joe Gibbs has spoken out about a flashpoint in Sunday's New Hampshire NASCAR Cup Series race, which saw two of his team's cars make significant contact.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR champion slams 'backhanded compliments' in dumb driver verdict
NASCAR star Brad Keselowski has opened up on a misconception from outside the sport that bothers him.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Results Today: Penske back on top as Blaney locks into playoff Round of 8
Ryan Blaney locked himself into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 on Sunday afternoon with victory at New Hampshire, holding off a brilliant comeback drive from Josh Berry.
➡️ READ MORE
Joe Gibbs Racing on the verge of NASCAR Cup Series history at New Hampshire
Joe Gibbs Racing could've made a fascinating piece of NASCAR history at New Hampshire on Sunday, if one young driver played his part.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Cup Series team slammed with DOUBLE penalty at New Hampshire
A NASCAR Cup Series team was hit with a slam-dunk double penalty ahead of Sunday's race action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Today: Legendary boss responds to team-mate wreck as champion hits out at issue
- 16 minutes ago
NASCAR Results Today: Penske back on top as Blaney locks into playoff Round of 8
- Yesterday 23:22
Lewis Hamilton admits failure to follow Ferrari team orders
- 1 hour ago
Joe Gibbs responds to Denny Hamlin wrecking grandson in controversial playoff incident
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR champion slams 'backhanded compliments' in dumb driver verdict
- 3 hours ago
Fernando Alonso gives honest F1 retirement update
- Yesterday 19:00
Most read
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
- 20 september
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 4 september
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire
- 18 september
Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis
- 10 september
McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza
- 4 september