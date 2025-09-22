close global

NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR Today: Legendary boss responds to team-mate wreck as champion hits out at issue

NASCAR Today: Legendary boss responds to team-mate wreck as champion hits out at issue

Chris Deeley
NASCAR logo on a flag

Joe Gibbs has spoken out about a flashpoint in Sunday's New Hampshire NASCAR Cup Series race, which saw two of his team's cars make significant contact.

NASCAR champion slams 'backhanded compliments' in dumb driver verdict

NASCAR star Brad Keselowski has opened up on a misconception from outside the sport that bothers him.

NASCAR Results Today: Penske back on top as Blaney locks into playoff Round of 8

Ryan Blaney locked himself into the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8 on Sunday afternoon with victory at New Hampshire, holding off a brilliant comeback drive from Josh Berry.

Joe Gibbs Racing on the verge of NASCAR Cup Series history at New Hampshire

Joe Gibbs Racing could've made a fascinating piece of NASCAR history at New Hampshire on Sunday, if one young driver played his part.

NASCAR Cup Series team slammed with DOUBLE penalty at New Hampshire

A NASCAR Cup Series team was hit with a slam-dunk double penalty ahead of Sunday's race action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

