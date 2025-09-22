close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin frowning and looking into the distance

Joe Gibbs responds to Denny Hamlin wrecking grandson in controversial playoff incident

Joe Gibbs responds to Denny Hamlin wrecking grandson in controversial playoff incident

Chris Deeley
An image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin frowning and looking into the distance

Joe Gibbs has spoken out about a flashpoint in Sunday's New Hampshire NASCAR Cup Series race, which saw two of his team's cars make significant contact.

Title-chasing Denny Hamlin's radio was making his frustration at team-mate Ty Gibbs (the only non-playoff JGR car) clear in the laps leading up to the incident, with the owner's young grandson fighting him hard for position just outside the top ten.

NASCAR RESULTS: Penske back on top as Blaney locks into playoff Round of 8

Hamlin eventually bumped Gibbs into Turn 1, sending him spinning and drawing a caution before wondering aloud if people within the team are afraid to give feedback to the 22-year-old.

Speaking after the race, the Pro Football and NASCAR Hall of Famer pushed the response to the incident back onto the drivers themselves, putting the responsibility on their shoulders in the week ahead.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Joey Logano 'bulls**t' verdict emerges as Dale Earnhardt Jr issues playoff prediction

Joe Gibbs: We'll let the drivers handle it

Speaking to the media after the incident, he said: "It's always the drivers that have to handle that. They're the ones that have got the wheel, and that's always the case. So that's what we'll do.

"Those guys all are the ones driving the cars, and so those guys will get together on their own and figure it out."

Gibbs did admit that the personal aspect of the incident was tricky for him personally, but insisted that his own feelings wouldn't matter in dealing with the aftermath of the controversial wreck.

"It’s hard for me," he said. "It’s not me. It’s the drivers. That’s the way I’ve always looked at this."

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs

Latest News

NASCAR Today: Legendary boss responds to team-mate wreck as champion hits out at issue
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Today: Legendary boss responds to team-mate wreck as champion hits out at issue

  • 16 minutes ago
NASCAR Results Today: Penske back on top as Blaney locks into playoff Round of 8
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Results Today: Penske back on top as Blaney locks into playoff Round of 8

  • Yesterday 23:22
Lewis Hamilton admits failure to follow Ferrari team orders
Formula 1

Lewis Hamilton admits failure to follow Ferrari team orders

  • 1 hour ago
Joe Gibbs responds to Denny Hamlin wrecking grandson in controversial playoff incident
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs responds to Denny Hamlin wrecking grandson in controversial playoff incident

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR champion slams 'backhanded compliments' in dumb driver verdict
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion slams 'backhanded compliments' in dumb driver verdict

  • 3 hours ago
Fernando Alonso gives honest F1 retirement update
Formula 1

Fernando Alonso gives honest F1 retirement update

  • Yesterday 19:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity

  • 20 september
 Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • 4 september
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • 15 september
 Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

  • 18 september
 Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis

Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis

  • 10 september
 McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza

McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza

  • 4 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x