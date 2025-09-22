NASCAR champion slams 'backhanded compliments' in dumb driver verdict

Change your timezone:

NASCAR star Brad Keselowski has opened up on a misconception from outside the sport that bothers him.

The veteran driver is in the twilight of his career behind the wheel but already has his hand in other parts of the sport, not least as a co-owner of RFK Racing since 2022.

Keselowski's Hall of Fame legacy is already secured after winning the 2012 title and 36 races in his near 600-race Cup Series career, but he admitted recently that he has a problem with how NASCAR drivers are perceived out in the world.

The 41-year-old admitted that it gets to him when people assume that drivers aren't smart or intelligent people, insisting that while they might 'do dumb things', intelligence is a prerequisite for a good racer.

Keselowski: Don't call NASCAR drivers dumb

Speaking to Jeff Gluck for his 12 Questions feature on The Athletic, Keselowski confessed: "If there’s one thing that bothers me, I get a lot of backhanded compliments. I’ll be in a meeting or talking to somebody, and they’ll be like, 'Wow, you’re pretty smart for a NASCAR driver'.

"… If there’s one consistent thing people get wrong about (NASCAR), it’s that it does require intelligence to drive a race car. That’s across the board. It doesn’t mean we don’t do dumb things, but it does require some intelligence to do what we do."

He also opened up on what keeps him racing into his 40s, revealing: "If there’s something I dream about that inspires me, it’s being in victory lane with my kids. I remember being in victory lane when I was a kid with my dad and what that moment felt like, and I really want that for my kids.

"My kids are just now getting old enough to watch the races and kind of understand what’s happening, which can be fun when you have a good day — not so fun when you have a bad day. But I want my kids growing up to see me as a winner. That’s super motivating to me."

