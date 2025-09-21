close global

A generic image of NASCAR driver Joey Logano

NASCAR Results Today: Logano fires playoff warning as Team Penske road back at New Hampshire

NASCAR Results Today: Logano fires playoff warning as Team Penske road back at New Hampshire

Chris Deeley
A generic image of NASCAR driver Joey Logano

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano roared back into form at New Hampshire on Sunday, taking second place in Stage 1 before winning a caution-filled Stage 2.

The first round of the playoffs was dominated by Joe Gibbs Racing, with three wins out of three, but Team Penske affirmed their dominance at the track early on on Sunday.

Penske stars Blaney and Logano clearly had the pace of the first stage, with Josh Berry – whose Wood Brothers Racing team has a technical alliance with Penske – in close contact before getting spun by Shane van Gisbergen early in the second stage.

Another caution was brought out when Denny Hamlin – frustrated by team-mate Ty Gibbs blocking his path – spun his fellow JGR driver and sounded off about his irritation on the radio for some time.

With all of that said, let’s take a look at the full results below!

Who won the NASCAR New Hampshire race today?

Here are all of the results from New Hampshire Motor Speedway so far on Sunday night.

Stage 2 results

Position Driver Car No. Team
1 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford
2 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
3 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford
5 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
7 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
8 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
9 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Totoya
10 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Stage 1 results

Position Driver Car No. Team
1 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford
2 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford
3 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
4 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
5 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
6 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
7 Shane van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
8 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
9 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota
10 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR Results Today: Logano fires playoff warning as Team Penske road back at New Hampshire
