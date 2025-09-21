NASCAR Results Today: Logano fires playoff warning as Team Penske road back at New Hampshire
Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano roared back into form at New Hampshire on Sunday, taking second place in Stage 1 before winning a caution-filled Stage 2.
The first round of the playoffs was dominated by Joe Gibbs Racing, with three wins out of three, but Team Penske affirmed their dominance at the track early on on Sunday.
Penske stars Blaney and Logano clearly had the pace of the first stage, with Josh Berry – whose Wood Brothers Racing team has a technical alliance with Penske – in close contact before getting spun by Shane van Gisbergen early in the second stage.
Another caution was brought out when Denny Hamlin – frustrated by team-mate Ty Gibbs blocking his path – spun his fellow JGR driver and sounded off about his irritation on the radio for some time.
With all of that said, let’s take a look at the full results below!
Who won the NASCAR New Hampshire race today?
Here are all of the results from New Hampshire Motor Speedway so far on Sunday night.
Stage 2 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|2
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|5
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|6
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|7
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|9
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Totoya
|10
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Stage 1 results
|Position
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|2
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|3
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|5
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|6
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Shane van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|8
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|9
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|10
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
