Joe Gibbs Racing on the verge of NASCAR Cup Series history at New Hampshire

Joe Gibbs Racing could make a fascinating piece of NASCAR history at New Hampshire on Sunday, if one young driver plays his part.

The team swept the first round of the playoffs this year, with Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin and Christopher Bell taking a win each to lock into the Round of 12, which starts on Sunday.

With the team running four entries, those results at Darlington, Gateway and Bristol mean that the team stand on the doorstep of becoming the first to win four consecutive Cup Series races with different drivers.

Unfortunately for fans of record-breaking feats, that would mean that Ty Gibbs has to do something he's so far failed to do in his young Cup Series career, and win a race.

Gibbs on record winless streak

The 22-year-old has a trio of top three finishes this year, at Bristol in the spring, at Michigan and at Chicago, but is pacing to finish his third straight full-time season winless for the historic team.

In fact, Gibbs has smashed the record for most Cup Series races for JGR without a win, passing the 100-start mark this month to easily see off JJ Yeley's 79-race winless spell with the team.

Yeley was released at the end of his second full season with the team, a fate unlikely to befall Gibbs in the near future, as his grandfather founded and owns the team he drives for.

The Cup Series playoff race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 2pm ET, Sunday, September 21, and will be broadcast on the USA Network.

