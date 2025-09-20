close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of Team Penske NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Logano and Blaney battle for pole as Penske shine at New Hampshire

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Logano and Blaney battle for pole as Penske shine at New Hampshire

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of Team Penske NASCAR drivers Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano

After a close-fought NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, Joey Logano will start Sunday's Mobil 1 301 from pole position.

The Team Penske star set the fastest lap of all 36 drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a blistering 29.159-second time, enough to beat teammate Ryan Blaney, who was 0.170 seconds behind.

Elsewhere in New Hampshire, despite having gone out and qualified fourth in the order, Josh Berry was third fastest, only denied the pole by two strong laps from the Penske Ford's right at the end of the session.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick and William Byron rounded out the top five at The Magic Mile, with Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Shane van Gisbergen rounding out the top 10.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results and times below!

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series legal battle OVER, Denny Hamlin issues bold prediction

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at New Hampshire?

After Saturday evening's qualifying session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, here are the full results and starting lineup for the 2025 Mobil 1 301.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap
1Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford29.159 sec
2Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford-0.170
3Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford-0.195
4Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota-0.197
5William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet-0.214
6Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet-0.239
7Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet-0.243
8Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet-0.246
9Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota-0.250
10Shane Van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet-0.250
11Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet-0.265
12AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet-0.308
13Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota-0.318
14Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota-0.326
15Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford-0.329
16Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet-0.337
17Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing Ford-0.341
18Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota-0.352
19Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota-0.368
20Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford-0.388
21Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet-0.400
22Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford-0.433
23Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford-0.442
24Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet-0.455
25Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota-0.461
26Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota-0.473
27Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet-0.500
28Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet-0.522
29John H. Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota-0.597
30Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet-0.601
31Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford-0.614
32Daniel Suárez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet-0.629
33Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford-0.781
34Ricky Stenhouse Jr (47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet-0.836
35Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford-0.964
36Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford-1.095

READ MORE: Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series

Latest News

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Logano and Blaney battle for pole as Penske shine at New Hampshire
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Logano and Blaney battle for pole as Penske shine at New Hampshire

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR driver shares latest health update after horrific crash
NASCAR

NASCAR driver shares latest health update after horrific crash

  • 23 minutes ago
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr predicts ANOTHER Hendrick Motorsports playoff exit
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr predicts ANOTHER Hendrick Motorsports playoff exit

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR broadcast veteran announces retirement
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR broadcast veteran announces retirement

  • 2 hours ago
McLaren can win the F1 championship at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...here's how
Formula 1

McLaren can win the F1 championship at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...here's how

  • Yesterday 22:00
Red Bull confirm Max Verstappen will race in different series
Formula 1

Red Bull confirm Max Verstappen will race in different series

  • Yesterday 20:00
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity

  • Yesterday 16:05
 Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • 4 september
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • 15 september
 Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

  • 18 september
 Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis

Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis

  • 10 september
 McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza

McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza

  • 4 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x