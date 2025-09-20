NASCAR Qualifying Results: Logano and Blaney battle for pole as Penske shine at New Hampshire
After a close-fought NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, Joey Logano will start Sunday's Mobil 1 301 from pole position.
The Team Penske star set the fastest lap of all 36 drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a blistering 29.159-second time, enough to beat teammate Ryan Blaney, who was 0.170 seconds behind.
Elsewhere in New Hampshire, despite having gone out and qualified fourth in the order, Josh Berry was third fastest, only denied the pole by two strong laps from the Penske Ford's right at the end of the session.
Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick and William Byron rounded out the top five at The Magic Mile, with Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Shane van Gisbergen rounding out the top 10.
With that said, let's take a look at the full results and times below!
NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at New Hampshire?
After Saturday evening's qualifying session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, here are the full results and starting lineup for the 2025 Mobil 1 301.
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|29.159 sec
|2
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske Ford
|-0.170
|3
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|-0.195
|4
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|-0.197
|5
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.214
|6
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.239
|7
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.243
|8
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|-0.246
|9
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|-0.250
|10
|Shane Van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|-0.250
|11
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.265
|12
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|-0.308
|13
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|-0.318
|14
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|-0.326
|15
|Chris Buescher (17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|-0.329
|16
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.337
|17
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|-0.341
|18
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|-0.352
|19
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|-0.368
|20
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|-0.388
|21
|Justin Haley (7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.400
|22
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske Ford
|-0.433
|23
|Ryan Preece (60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|-0.442
|24
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|-0.455
|25
|Riley Herbst (35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|-0.461
|26
|Erik Jones (43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|-0.473
|27
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.500
|28
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|-0.522
|29
|John H. Nemechek (42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|-0.597
|30
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|-0.601
|31
|Cole Custer (41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|-0.614
|32
|Daniel Suárez (99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|-0.629
|33
|Noah Gragson (4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|-0.781
|34
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr (47)
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.836
|35
|Cody Ware (51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|-0.964
|36
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|-1.095
