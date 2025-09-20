NASCAR Qualifying Results: Logano and Blaney battle for pole as Penske shine at New Hampshire

Change your timezone:

After a close-fought NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session, Joey Logano will start Sunday's Mobil 1 301 from pole position.

The Team Penske star set the fastest lap of all 36 drivers at New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a blistering 29.159-second time, enough to beat teammate Ryan Blaney, who was 0.170 seconds behind.

Elsewhere in New Hampshire, despite having gone out and qualified fourth in the order, Josh Berry was third fastest, only denied the pole by two strong laps from the Penske Ford's right at the end of the session.

Meanwhile, Tyler Reddick and William Byron rounded out the top five at The Magic Mile, with Carson Hocevar, Alex Bowman, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin and Shane van Gisbergen rounding out the top 10.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results and times below!

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at New Hampshire?

After Saturday evening's qualifying session at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, here are the full results and starting lineup for the 2025 Mobil 1 301.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap 1 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford 29.159 sec 2 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford -0.170 3 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford -0.195 4 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota -0.197 5 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.214 6 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -0.239 7 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.243 8 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.246 9 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.250 10 Shane Van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.250 11 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -0.265 12 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -0.308 13 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.318 14 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota -0.326 15 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing Ford -0.329 16 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.337 17 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing Ford -0.341 18 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.352 19 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.368 20 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports Ford -0.388 21 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -0.400 22 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford -0.433 23 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing Ford -0.442 24 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -0.455 25 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing Toyota -0.461 26 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota -0.473 27 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.500 28 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -0.522 29 John H. Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota -0.597 30 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -0.601 31 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford -0.614 32 Daniel Suárez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.629 33 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports Ford -0.781 34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr (47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet -0.836 35 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing Ford -0.964 36 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports Ford -1.095

