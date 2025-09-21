close global

﻿
An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano staring into the distance

NASCAR Today: Joey Logano 'bulls**t' verdict emerges as Dale Earnhardt Jr issues playoff prediction

NASCAR Today: Joey Logano 'bulls**t' verdict emerges as Dale Earnhardt Jr issues playoff prediction

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Joey Logano staring into the distance

A NASCAR great has leapt to Joey Logano's defence, slamming criticism of the three-time Cup Series champion as 'bulls**t'.

➡️ READ MORE

Dale Earnhardt Jr predicts ANOTHER Hendrick Motorsports playoff exit

Related image
Related image

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr has issued his playoff predictions for the Round of 12 and it's not good news for a very popular driver.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR broadcast veteran announces retirement

Related image
Related image

A long-time NASCAR figure has called time on his career.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR driver shares latest health update after horrific crash

Related image
Related image

Stewart Friesen has spoken out after returning to the garage at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Logano and Blaney battle for pole as Penske shine at New Hampshire

Related image
Related image

The starting lineup for Sunday's Cup Series race has been set after a thrilling qualifying session in Loudon.

➡️ READ MORE






F1 Standings

