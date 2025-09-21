NASCAR Today: Joey Logano 'bulls**t' verdict emerges as Dale Earnhardt Jr issues playoff prediction
A NASCAR great has leapt to Joey Logano's defence, slamming criticism of the three-time Cup Series champion as 'bulls**t'.
Dale Earnhardt Jr predicts ANOTHER Hendrick Motorsports playoff exit
NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr has issued his playoff predictions for the Round of 12 and it's not good news for a very popular driver.
NASCAR broadcast veteran announces retirement
A long-time NASCAR figure has called time on his career.
NASCAR driver shares latest health update after horrific crash
Stewart Friesen has spoken out after returning to the garage at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend.
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Logano and Blaney battle for pole as Penske shine at New Hampshire
The starting lineup for Sunday's Cup Series race has been set after a thrilling qualifying session in Loudon.
