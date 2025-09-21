NASCAR driver shares latest health update after horrific crash
NASCAR driver shares latest health update after horrific crash
NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen has shared the latest update on his health after being involved in a scary dirt wreck.
The incident in question took place when the 42-year-old Truck Series driver and team owner was competing in the SuperDIRTcar King of the North race in Drummondville, Quebec.
Friesen was running wide on the track in the very early stages when he was catapulted into the air, flipping multiple times before finally coming to a stop in a flaming wreck. The race was immediately red-flagged.
Friesen was immediately hospitalized but later transferred to the New York area to allow for surgeries on his multiple injuries.
Stewart Friesen shares injury update
Unfortunately, Friesen's injuries and consequent surgery meant he was ruled out of the Truck Series playoffs.
However, with the 42-year-old present in the garage at New Hampshire Motor Speedway this weekend, he has shared the latest update on how he is feeling.
"I'm doing the best I can," Friesen responded when asked by FOX Sports about his recovery. "Just want to say a big thank you to everybody that's reached out over the last seven, eight weeks, whatever it's been.
"It's been uh it's been a rough go. My wife Jessica's been a total superhero, taking care of me and then our family and Parker and everything else she does.
"So glad to be back at the track. Nice to be back here in the garage and trying to help our guys as best we can here."
Friesen still involved
Cup Series star Christopher Bell initially filled in for Friesen in the No. 52 truck at Watkins Glen, but Kaden Honeycutt took over at the beginning of August and will be in the truck for the rest of 2025.
Despite being away from the track and recovering, given that Friesen is a co-owner of Halmar Friesen Racing (HFR), he has been keeping himself busy and involved in ways other than driving.
"I've seen my guys a lot looking at them on teams meetings and stuff every Monday morning," Friesen explained. "But they haven't seen me.
"So, on the back side of it, Jess and I are just as busy as we've ever been with HFR, maybe even busier now with running two trucks."
