An image of former NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr

NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr predicts ANOTHER Hendrick Motorsports playoff exit

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue at New Hampshire on Sunday, with just 12 drivers remaining in contention for the title.

Four drivers were cut from the postseason following last weekend's elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway, with Josh Berry, Shane van Gisbergen, Austin Dillon and Alex Bowman the drivers below the cut line when the checkered flag fell in Tennessee.

Bowman is the only Hendrick Motorsports driver not to make it through to the Round of 12, although NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is predicting further trouble ahead for another one of their drivers.

READ MORE: NASCAR Qualifying Results: Logano and Blaney battle for pole as Penske shine at New Hampshire

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Round of 12 predictions

Speaking on his Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt Jr is predicting Chase Elliott to join Bowman in being eliminated from the postseason early, picking him as one of his four to be eliminated at the Round of 12 stage.

Elliott enters the round seventh in the playoff standings and +5 to the cut line, but Earnhardt Jr. believes that he will be usurped by Joey Logano come the checkered flag at Charlotte Motor Speedway next month.

“This is so tough. They’re all so good. This is really hard," Earnhardt Jr. admitted.

"No scientific data here. No evidence or real hard study to back up this prediction. But my four that are going to struggle to make it into the next round are Chase Elliott, Cindric, Chastain, Reddick.

"I think that Logano, who tested at Loudon … I feel like Loudon and Kansas are two good tracks for Joey. So, I think he’ll do just enough to advance."

READ MORE: Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings heading to New Hampshire

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team +/- to Cutoff Line
1Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing+26
T-2Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports+24
T-2William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports+24
4Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing+20
5Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske+19
6Chase Briscoe (14)Stewart-Haas Racing+10
7Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports+5
8Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing+1
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske-1
T-10Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing-2
T-10Joey Logano (22)Team Penske-2
12Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing-3

READ MORE: NASCAR team announces return of 491-race Cup Series star

