The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue at New Hampshire on Sunday, with just 12 drivers remaining in contention for the title.

Four drivers were cut from the postseason following last weekend's elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway, with Josh Berry, Shane van Gisbergen, Austin Dillon and Alex Bowman the drivers below the cut line when the checkered flag fell in Tennessee.

Bowman is the only Hendrick Motorsports driver not to make it through to the Round of 12, although NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. is predicting further trouble ahead for another one of their drivers.

Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s Round of 12 predictions

Speaking on his Dale Jr. Download podcast, Earnhardt Jr is predicting Chase Elliott to join Bowman in being eliminated from the postseason early, picking him as one of his four to be eliminated at the Round of 12 stage.

Elliott enters the round seventh in the playoff standings and +5 to the cut line, but Earnhardt Jr. believes that he will be usurped by Joey Logano come the checkered flag at Charlotte Motor Speedway next month.

“This is so tough. They’re all so good. This is really hard," Earnhardt Jr. admitted.

"No scientific data here. No evidence or real hard study to back up this prediction. But my four that are going to struggle to make it into the next round are Chase Elliott, Cindric, Chastain, Reddick.

"I think that Logano, who tested at Loudon … I feel like Loudon and Kansas are two good tracks for Joey. So, I think he’ll do just enough to advance."

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings heading to New Hampshire

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team +/- to Cutoff Line 1 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing +26 T-2 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports +24 T-2 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports +24 4 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing +20 5 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske +19 6 Chase Briscoe (14) Stewart-Haas Racing +10 7 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports +5 8 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing +1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske -1 T-10 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing -2 T-10 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske -2 12 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing -3

