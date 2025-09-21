NASCAR Race Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
NASCAR Race Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hit New Hampshire Motor Speedway today - Sunday, September 21 - and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of the action.
The Mobil 1 301 is set to see the Cup Series stars complete 301 laps around the 1.058-mile track in Loudon, nicknamed 'The Magic Mile', with the playoff stakes increasing race by race.
After four drivers were eliminated following last weekend's race at Bristol, today's action marks the start of the next playoff round, with just 12 drivers remaining in contention for Cup Series championship glory.
Interestingly, last year's winner at New Hampshire was also last weekend's winner at Bristol, Christopher Bell, with the Joe Gibbs Racing star surely full of confidence heading into the race.
Can he make it back-to-back victories at New Hampshire and in consecutive weeks, or will Team Penske take advantage of a strong qualifying and triumph? We certainly can't wait to find out!
What time is the NASCAR New Hampshire race today?
The Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 2pm ET today, Sunday, September 21.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States Eastern (ET): 2pm
United States Central (CT): 1pm
United States Mountain (MT): 12pm
United States Pacific (PT): 11am
What TV channel is the NASCAR New Hampshire race on today?
Sunday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 1:30pm ET.
For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN have the call.
Live stream options
Several streaming options are available for Saturday's race.
You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:
– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream
NASCAR New Hampshire lineup today
Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race, including Saturday's qualifying times.
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|Time/Gap
|1
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske Ford
|29.159 sec
|2
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske Ford
|-0.170
|3
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|-0.195
|4
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|-0.197
|5
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.214
|6
|Carson Hocevar (77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.239
|7
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.243
|8
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|-0.246
|9
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|-0.250
|10
|Shane Van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|-0.250
|11
|Michael McDowell (71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.265
|12
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|-0.308
|13
|Ty Gibbs (54)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|-0.318
|14
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|-0.326
|15
|Chris Buescher (17)
|RFK Racing Ford
|-0.329
|16
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.337
|17
|Brad Keselowski (6)
|RFK Racing Ford
|-0.341
|18
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|-0.352
|19
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|-0.368
|20
|Zane Smith (38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|-0.388
|21
|Justin Haley (7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.400
|22
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske Ford
|-0.433
|23
|Ryan Preece (60)
|RFK Racing Ford
|-0.442
|24
|Kyle Busch (8)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|-0.455
|25
|Riley Herbst (35)
|23XI Racing Toyota
|-0.461
|26
|Erik Jones (43)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|-0.473
|27
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.500
|28
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|-0.522
|29
|John H. Nemechek (42)
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|-0.597
|30
|Ty Dillon (10)
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|-0.601
|31
|Cole Custer (41)
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|-0.614
|32
|Daniel Suárez (99)
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|-0.629
|33
|Noah Gragson (4)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|-0.781
|34
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr (47)
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|-0.836
|35
|Cody Ware (51)
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|-0.964
|36
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|-1.095
