NASCAR Race Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hit New Hampshire Motor Speedway today - Sunday, September 21 - and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of the action.

The Mobil 1 301 is set to see the Cup Series stars complete 301 laps around the 1.058-mile track in Loudon, nicknamed 'The Magic Mile', with the playoff stakes increasing race by race.

After four drivers were eliminated following last weekend's race at Bristol, today's action marks the start of the next playoff round, with just 12 drivers remaining in contention for Cup Series championship glory.

Interestingly, last year's winner at New Hampshire was also last weekend's winner at Bristol, Christopher Bell, with the Joe Gibbs Racing star surely full of confidence heading into the race.

Can he make it back-to-back victories at New Hampshire and in consecutive weeks, or will Team Penske take advantage of a strong qualifying and triumph? We certainly can't wait to find out!

READ MORE: Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty

What time is the NASCAR New Hampshire race today?

The Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 2pm ET today, Sunday, September 21.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern (ET): 2pm

United States Central (CT): 1pm

United States Mountain (MT): 12pm

United States Pacific (PT): 11am



What TV channel is the NASCAR New Hampshire race on today?

Sunday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 1:30pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN have the call.

Live stream options

Several streaming options are available for Saturday's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV

– YouTubeTV

– Sling TV (blue package)

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream



READ MORE: NASCAR team announces return of 491-race Cup Series star

NASCAR New Hampshire lineup today

Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race, including Saturday's qualifying times.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap 1 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford 29.159 sec 2 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford -0.170 3 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford -0.195 4 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota -0.197 5 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.214 6 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -0.239 7 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.243 8 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.246 9 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.250 10 Shane Van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.250 11 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -0.265 12 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -0.308 13 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.318 14 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota -0.326 15 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing Ford -0.329 16 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.337 17 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing Ford -0.341 18 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.352 19 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota -0.368 20 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports Ford -0.388 21 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet -0.400 22 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford -0.433 23 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing Ford -0.442 24 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -0.455 25 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing Toyota -0.461 26 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota -0.473 27 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet -0.500 28 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet -0.522 29 John H. Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota -0.597 30 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet -0.601 31 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford -0.614 32 Daniel Suárez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet -0.629 33 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports Ford -0.781 34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr (47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet -0.836 35 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing Ford -0.964 36 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports Ford -1.095

READ MORE: NASCAR star has radio 'hacked' mid-race by surprise visitor

Related