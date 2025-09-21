close global

NASCAR Race Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hit New Hampshire Motor Speedway today - Sunday, September 21 - and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of the action.

The Mobil 1 301 is set to see the Cup Series stars complete 301 laps around the 1.058-mile track in Loudon, nicknamed 'The Magic Mile', with the playoff stakes increasing race by race.

After four drivers were eliminated following last weekend's race at Bristol, today's action marks the start of the next playoff round, with just 12 drivers remaining in contention for Cup Series championship glory.

Interestingly, last year's winner at New Hampshire was also last weekend's winner at Bristol, Christopher Bell, with the Joe Gibbs Racing star surely full of confidence heading into the race.

Can he make it back-to-back victories at New Hampshire and in consecutive weeks, or will Team Penske take advantage of a strong qualifying and triumph? We certainly can't wait to find out!

READ MORE: Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty

What time is the NASCAR New Hampshire race today?

The Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 2pm ET today, Sunday, September 21.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States Eastern (ET): 2pm
United States Central (CT): 1pm
United States Mountain (MT): 12pm
United States Pacific (PT): 11am

What TV channel is the NASCAR New Hampshire race on today?

Sunday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 1:30pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN have the call.

Live stream options

Several streaming options are available for Saturday's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream

READ MORE: NASCAR team announces return of 491-race Cup Series star

NASCAR New Hampshire lineup today

Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race, including Saturday's qualifying times.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap
1Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford29.159 sec
2Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford-0.170
3Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford-0.195
4Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota-0.197
5William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet-0.214
6Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet-0.239
7Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet-0.243
8Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet-0.246
9Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota-0.250
10Shane Van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet-0.250
11Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet-0.265
12AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet-0.308
13Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota-0.318
14Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota-0.326
15Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford-0.329
16Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet-0.337
17Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing Ford-0.341
18Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota-0.352
19Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota-0.368
20Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford-0.388
21Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet-0.400
22Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford-0.433
23Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford-0.442
24Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet-0.455
25Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota-0.461
26Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota-0.473
27Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet-0.500
28Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet-0.522
29John H. Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota-0.597
30Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet-0.601
31Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford-0.614
32Daniel Suárez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet-0.629
33Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford-0.781
34Ricky Stenhouse Jr (47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet-0.836
35Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford-0.964
36Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford-1.095

READ MORE: NASCAR star has radio 'hacked' mid-race by surprise visitor

