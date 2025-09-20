NASCAR Qualifying Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel and live stream
The NASCAR Cup Series hits New Hampshire Motor Speedway today (Saturday, September 20) for qualifying, and we've got all of the details you need.
Today's qualifying session at 'The Magic Mile' will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Mobil 1 301, which kicks off the playoffs Round of 12 after four drivers were eliminated from the postseason at Bristol Motor Speedway last Sunday.
In last season's race at New Hampshire, it was Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott who took pole position, just edging Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and teammate William Byron on that occasion.
Christopher Bell had the last laugh by winning the race, however, and the Joe Gibbs Racing star enters this weekend on a high after his win at Bristol last time out.
We certainly cannot wait to see how the action unfolds this evening and who comes out on top heading into Sunday's race.
What time is NASCAR qualifying today?
Cup Series qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 4:10pm ET on Saturday, September 20, with practice taking place directly before at 3pm ET.
The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 4:10pm
United States (CT): 3:10pm
United States (MT): 2:10pm
United States (PT): 1:10pm
What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?
Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 3pm ET.
For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and PRN are the places to go.
Live stream options
There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.
Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:
- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTube TV
- DirecTV Stream
- Sling TV (Blue package)
Qualifying order
Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:
|Qualifying Pos.
|Driver
|Car No.
|Team
|1
|Daniel Suárez
|99
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|2
|Cole Custer
|41
|Haas Factory Team Ford
|3
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|4
|Josh Berry
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing Ford
|5
|Cody Ware
|51
|Rick Ware Racing Ford
|6
|Ty Dillon
|10
|Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
|7
|Noah Gragson
|4
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|8
|Todd Gilliland
|34
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|9
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
|10
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|11
|Riley Herbst
|35
|23XI Racing Toyota
|12
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|88
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|13
|Erik Jones
|43
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|14
|Ryan Preece
|60
|RFK Racing Ford
|15
|Michael McDowell
|71
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|16
|Justin Haley
|7
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|17
|Kyle Busch
|8
|Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
|18
|John Hunter Nemechek
|42
|Legacy Motor Club Toyota
|19
|Chris Buescher
|17
|RFK Racing Ford
|20
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|21
|Carson Hocevar
|77
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|22
|Zane Smith
|38
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|23
|Alex Bowman
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|24
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|RFK Racing Ford
|25
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|26
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|23XI Racing Toyota
|27
|Austin Cindric
|2
|Team Penske Ford
|28
|Kyle Larson
|5
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|29
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|30
|Ross Chastain
|1
|Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
|31
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|23XI Racing Toyota
|32
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
|33
|Chase Briscoe
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
|34
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske Ford
|35
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske Ford
|36
|Christopher Bell
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
