NASCAR Qualifying Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel and live stream

Change your timezone:

The NASCAR Cup Series hits New Hampshire Motor Speedway today (Saturday, September 20) for qualifying, and we've got all of the details you need.

Today's qualifying session at 'The Magic Mile' will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Mobil 1 301, which kicks off the playoffs Round of 12 after four drivers were eliminated from the postseason at Bristol Motor Speedway last Sunday.

In last season's race at New Hampshire, it was Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott who took pole position, just edging Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and teammate William Byron on that occasion.

Christopher Bell had the last laugh by winning the race, however, and the Joe Gibbs Racing star enters this weekend on a high after his win at Bristol last time out.

We certainly cannot wait to see how the action unfolds this evening and who comes out on top heading into Sunday's race.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series legal battle OVER, Denny Hamlin issues bold prediction

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

Cup Series qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 4:10pm ET on Saturday, September 20, with practice taking place directly before at 3pm ET.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 4:10pm

United States (CT): 3:10pm

United States (MT): 2:10pm

United States (PT): 1:10pm



What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 3pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and PRN are the places to go.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.

Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:

- Hulu + Live TV

- YouTube TV

- DirecTV Stream

- Sling TV (Blue package)



READ MORE: Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty

Qualifying order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

Qualifying Pos. Driver Car No. Team 1 Daniel Suárez 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 2 Cole Custer 41 Haas Factory Team Ford 3 AJ Allmendinger 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 4 Josh Berry 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford 5 Cody Ware 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford 6 Ty Dillon 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 7 Noah Gragson 4 Front Row Motorsports Ford 8 Todd Gilliland 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford 9 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet 10 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 11 Riley Herbst 35 23XI Racing Toyota 12 Shane Van Gisbergen 88 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 13 Erik Jones 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 14 Ryan Preece 60 RFK Racing Ford 15 Michael McDowell 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Justin Haley 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 17 Kyle Busch 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet 18 John Hunter Nemechek 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota 19 Chris Buescher 17 RFK Racing Ford 20 Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 21 Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Zane Smith 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford 23 Alex Bowman 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Brad Keselowski 6 RFK Racing Ford 25 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 26 Bubba Wallace 23 23XI Racing Toyota 27 Austin Cindric 2 Team Penske Ford 28 Kyle Larson 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 30 Ross Chastain 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet 31 Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Toyota 32 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet 33 Chase Briscoe 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota 34 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske Ford 35 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske Ford 36 Christopher Bell 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related