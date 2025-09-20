close global

﻿
An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick driving at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR Qualifying Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel and live stream

NASCAR Qualifying Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel and live stream

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of NASCAR Cup Series driver Tyler Reddick driving at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series hits New Hampshire Motor Speedway today (Saturday, September 20) for qualifying, and we've got all of the details you need.

Today's qualifying session at 'The Magic Mile' will determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Mobil 1 301, which kicks off the playoffs Round of 12 after four drivers were eliminated from the postseason at Bristol Motor Speedway last Sunday.

In last season's race at New Hampshire, it was Hendrick Motorsports' Chase Elliott who took pole position, just edging Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and teammate William Byron on that occasion.

Christopher Bell had the last laugh by winning the race, however, and the Joe Gibbs Racing star enters this weekend on a high after his win at Bristol last time out.

We certainly cannot wait to see how the action unfolds this evening and who comes out on top heading into Sunday's race.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series legal battle OVER, Denny Hamlin issues bold prediction

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

Cup Series qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 4:10pm ET on Saturday, September 20, with practice taking place directly before at 3pm ET.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 4:10pm
United States (CT): 3:10pm
United States (MT): 2:10pm
United States (PT): 1:10pm

What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 3pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and PRN are the places to go.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.

Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:

- Hulu + Live TV
- YouTube TV
- DirecTV Stream
- Sling TV (Blue package)

READ MORE: Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty

Qualifying order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

Qualifying Pos. Driver Car No. Team
1Daniel Suárez99Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
2Cole Custer41Haas Factory Team Ford
3AJ Allmendinger16Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
4Josh Berry21Wood Brothers Racing Ford
5Cody Ware51Rick Ware Racing Ford
6Ty Dillon10Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
7Noah Gragson4Front Row Motorsports Ford
8Todd Gilliland34Front Row Motorsports Ford
9Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet
10Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
11Riley Herbst3523XI Racing Toyota
12Shane Van Gisbergen88Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
13Erik Jones43Legacy Motor Club Toyota
14Ryan Preece60RFK Racing Ford
15Michael McDowell71Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
16Justin Haley7Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
17Kyle Busch8Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
18John Hunter Nemechek42Legacy Motor Club Toyota
19Chris Buescher17RFK Racing Ford
20Ty Gibbs54Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
21Carson Hocevar77Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
22Zane Smith38Front Row Motorsports Ford
23Alex Bowman48Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
24Brad Keselowski6RFK Racing Ford
25Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
26Bubba Wallace2323XI Racing Toyota
27Austin Cindric2Team Penske Ford
28Kyle Larson5Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
29Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
30Ross Chastain1Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
31Tyler Reddick4523XI Racing Toyota
32William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
33Chase Briscoe19Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34Joey Logano22Team Penske Ford
35Ryan Blaney12Team Penske Ford
36Christopher Bell20Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

