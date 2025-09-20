NASCAR Today: Cup Series legal battle OVER, Denny Hamlin issues bold prediction
NASCAR Today: Cup Series legal battle OVER, Denny Hamlin issues bold prediction
A NASCAR legal fight is at an end after two Cup Series teams reached an agreement in their ongoing lawsuit.
➡️ READ MORE
Denny Hamlin predicts shock Cup Series playoff exit
The Joe Gibbs Racing star has predicted an early exit for one of the playoff favorites.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR team announces return of 491-race Cup Series star
A former Cup Series driver has returned, and it's not just a one-off!
➡️ READ MORE
Former NASCAR teammate throws shade at Carson Hocevar
Carson Hocevar certainly divides opinion, and his former teammate sums it up best.
➡️ READ MORE
NASCAR Cup Series team announces major new addition
A NASCAR Cup Series outfit has made an important new signing this week, confirming the news in an official statement.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Qualifying Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel and live stream
- 2 hours ago
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
- 47 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR great slams Joey Logano 'bulls**t'
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today
NASCAR Today: Cup Series legal battle OVER, Denny Hamlin issues bold prediction
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR Truck Series
NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
- Today 12:01
Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 Results Today: McLaren bounce back in Baku as Verstappen and Hamilton beaten at Azerbaijan GP
- Today 11:45
Most read
2.500+ views
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
- Vandaag 16:05
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 4 september
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire
- 18 september
Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis
- 10 september
McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza
- 4 september