NASCAR Today: Cup Series legal battle OVER, Denny Hamlin issues bold prediction

Change your timezone:

A NASCAR legal fight is at an end after two Cup Series teams reached an agreement in their ongoing lawsuit.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin predicts shock Cup Series playoff exit

Related image

The Joe Gibbs Racing star has predicted an early exit for one of the playoff favorites.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR team announces return of 491-race Cup Series star

Related image

A former Cup Series driver has returned, and it's not just a one-off!

➡️ READ MORE

Former NASCAR teammate throws shade at Carson Hocevar

Related image

Carson Hocevar certainly divides opinion, and his former teammate sums it up best.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series team announces major new addition

Related image

A NASCAR Cup Series outfit has made an important new signing this week, confirming the news in an official statement.

➡️ READ MORE

Related