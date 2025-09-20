close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A generic NASCAR Cup Series logo image

NASCAR Today: Cup Series legal battle OVER, Denny Hamlin issues bold prediction

NASCAR Today: Cup Series legal battle OVER, Denny Hamlin issues bold prediction

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
A generic NASCAR Cup Series logo image

A NASCAR legal fight is at an end after two Cup Series teams reached an agreement in their ongoing lawsuit.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin predicts shock Cup Series playoff exit

Related image
Related image

The Joe Gibbs Racing star has predicted an early exit for one of the playoff favorites.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR team announces return of 491-race Cup Series star

Related image
Related image

A former Cup Series driver has returned, and it's not just a one-off!

➡️ READ MORE

Former NASCAR teammate throws shade at Carson Hocevar

Related image
Related image

Carson Hocevar certainly divides opinion, and his former teammate sums it up best.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series team announces major new addition

Related image
Related image

A NASCAR Cup Series outfit has made an important new signing this week, confirming the news in an official statement.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Denny Hamlin Rick Ware Racing Legacy Motor Club

Latest News

NASCAR Qualifying Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel and live stream
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel and live stream

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity

  • 47 minutes ago
NASCAR great slams Joey Logano 'bulls**t'
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR great slams Joey Logano 'bulls**t'

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today: Cup Series legal battle OVER, Denny Hamlin issues bold prediction
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Cup Series legal battle OVER, Denny Hamlin issues bold prediction

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
NASCAR Truck Series

NASCAR Truck Series Race Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

  • Today 12:01
F1 Results Today: McLaren bounce back in Baku as Verstappen and Hamilton beaten at Azerbaijan GP
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: McLaren bounce back in Baku as Verstappen and Hamilton beaten at Azerbaijan GP

  • Today 11:45
More news

Most read

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity
2.500+ views

F1 Qualifying Results: Verstappen stuns rivals in Baku as Norris misses vital opportunity

  • Vandaag 16:05
 Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • 4 september
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • 15 september
 Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

  • 18 september
 Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis

Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis

  • 10 september
 McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza

McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza

  • 4 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x