A lawsuit involving two NASCAR Cup Series teams is at an end after it was announced that they had reached a settlement.

Legacy Motor Club (LMC), who are owned by seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, sued Rick Ware Racing (RWR) in April regarding a disagreement over the sale and transaction of a team charter.

At the time, LMC claimed that they had signed a deal on March 3 to acquire one of RWR's charters, but that RWR were attempting to pull out of the deal.

Reports at the time suggested that the main issue was that RWR were under the impression that the deal would go through in 2027, whereas LMC wanted things to happen ahead of the 2026 season.

Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing reach settlement

Since then, the teams have gone back and forth in court several times, with RWR even filing a countersuit against LMC.

There was also further legal drama when RWR agreed to sell its charters to TJ Puchyr, who, in turn, found himself subject to an LMC lawsuit for an alleged 'underhand attempt' to make the purchase.

Now, however, the legal fight is at an end, with LMC and RWR issuing a joint statement on Friday to confirm as much.

Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson owns Legacy Motor Club

"Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing jointly announced today the teams have reached a resolution regarding the sale and transaction of a team charter," a press release read.

The lawsuit is said to have been resolved amicably and to the satisfaction of both parties involved. However, the terms of the agreement have remained confidential.

Jimmie Johnson and Rick Ware react

As part of the announcement, both team owners - Jimmie Johnson and Rick Ware - issued a statement on the matter.

LMC owner Johnson said: “Reaching a positive outcome was important for everyone involved.

“I truly respect the effort put forth by Robby Benton and Rick Ware to reach a settlement so we may all focus on our business operations and future goals.

"I’m glad this is behind us and we can all move forward in unison.”

Meanwhile, Rick Ware added: "I met with both Jimmie and Cal Wells recently and we came to an agreement to sell and transfer a charter from RWR to Legacy Motor Club.

“I believe we landed in a mutually beneficial place for both teams, and the result will be a clear path forward for us all. I look forward to putting all of our focus on finishing the 2025 season strong.”

Both teams can now focus on things happening on-track rather than off it, with just seven races remaining in the 2025 season.

The action continues at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday (2pm ET, USA).

