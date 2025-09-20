NASCAR great slams Joey Logano 'bulls**t'

Change your timezone:

NASCAR Cup Series great Jeff Burton has slammed the criticism surrounding Joey Logano and his championship victories as 'bulls**t'.

With the playoffs underway, the format the series currently uses to crown its champion is once again under heavy scrutiny, with a big push to see things changed from 2026 onwards.

The broader debate suggests that the current system does not always crown the season's best driver the winner, with current champion Logano's titles often cited as examples of this.

All three of Logano's championships have come under the current NASCAR playoff system, and some even go as far as to claim that titles won under the current format - by Logano or anyone else - are 'illegitimate' or have an 'asterisk' next to them in some way.

Jeff Burton slams Joey Logano critics

Burton is not having that one bit, however, with the 695-race Cup Series legend launching a staunch defence of Logano and anybody else that has won titles in recent years.

Speaking on the current playoff format on the Door Bumper Clear podcast, Burton said: “NASCAR's got a decision they have to make, and they are going to make it. And whoever wins the championship, whatever the rules are, that's the deserving champion.

"It p***** me off when somebody says, 'Joey Logano didn't win the championship.' Bull***! He won the championship."

Burton continued: “There was a set of rules, and they [Logano and Team Penske] went out and did it better than everybody else.

"You may not like that they won the championship, I get it, I understand that. But don't take the credit away from them for what they did."

NFL argument dismissed

In the same interview, Burton also outlined why the crowning the best driver argument doesn't stack up for him, citing the NFL as another sports league or series that does not necessarily do this, but doesn't get the stick that NASCAR does.

"To me, whatever the rules are, whatever the car is, whatever the points situation is, go be the best," Burton argued.

"If you want to crown the best team throughout the whole year, there are a lot of Super Bowl champions that wouldn’t be champions, and nobody says they’re not the deserving champion.

“So that argument I don’t understand.”

