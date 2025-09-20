NASCAR Cup Series team announces major new addition

Change your timezone:

NASCAR Cup Series outfit Roush Fenway Keselowski (RFK) Racing has made a major new addition ahead of this weekend's action at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

In an official statement, it has been revealed that Chip Bowers has been appointed as RFK's new Team President, with the team stating that it continues their organizational evolution as it focuses on long-term growth and expanded opportunities.

Bowers, a veteran sports and entertainment executive, brings with him a wealth of experience, with three decades of working in business operations, sales and marketing with multiple teams in the NBA, WNBA, and MLB.

Bowers' appointment comes after Steve Newart stepped down from his role as RFK Racing Team President in August.

RFK Racing announce new president

“I’m honored and thrilled to be joining one of NASCAR’s premier racing teams,” Bowers said in an RFK Racing statement.

“As both a fan of the sport and a North Carolina native, this is truly a full circle moment for me in my career.

"I’m incredibly appreciative of Jack Roush, John Henry, future hall of fame driver & owner Brad Keselowski, and our esteemed board of directors for asking me to be a trusted partner in leading the organization to new heights.”

According to RFK, Bowers' new role will see him focus on scaling their business operations for sustained growth, "strengthening long-term corporate partnerships, and driving innovation across the organization while building on the momentum already established under RFK Racing’s current leadership team to grow and increase the footprint of the team’s platform."

Keselowski on Bowers hire

Also speaking as part of the RFK Racing statement, team co-owner and Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski revealed that the team were very excited to have Bowers on board.

“Chip brings a fresh perspective that we’re really excited about,” said Keselowski.

“He has proven he can grow organizations and think creatively in some of the most competitive sports markets, and that experience will help us find new ways to strengthen our team.”

Bowers officially begins his role on September 22.

