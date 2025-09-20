NASCAR team announces return of 491-race Cup Series star
Garage 66 has announced the return of 491-race NASCAR Cup Series starter Casey Mears for three more outings in 2025.
It has been confirmed that the 47-year-old will compete in the final three races of the 2025 Cup Series campaign at Talladega, Martinsville and Phoenix, after making his shock comeback to the sport earlier this year.
Mears hadn’t started a Cup Series race since the Daytona 500 in 2019, but returned to the series first at Martinsville and then again in the regular season finale at Daytona earlier this year.
The Germain family will back Mears’ three efforts later this year, alongside sponsorship from S.I. Yachts and Acrisure, after he competed with the now-closed Germain Racing team from 2010 until his retirement from full-time racing.
Mears is only nine races away from making 500 Cup Series starts, a feat only 47 drivers have achieved in NASCAR.
Mears makes NASCAR Cup Series return
Speaking in an official statement, Mears said: “I’m excited we were able to put these three races together, and I appreciate the ongoing support from Bob Germain, S.I. Yachts, and Acrisure.”
“Given our close friendship, it’s touching that Bob is willing to invest in me after all these years; it shows his character and who he is as a person.
“It also means a lot that Acrisure continues to support us; they stepped up first this year at Martinsville and helped get this program started. Thanks to Carl Long and Garage 66 for all of their hard work because they’ve worked hard to ramp up and make it happen.”
Mears was the first full-time driver for Germain racing, and former boss Bob Germain credited the driver with developing the team in the recent announcement.
“We achieved significant success in NASCAR with two Truck Series Championships, and Casey played a key role in the development of our Cup Series program,” Germain added.
“I’m proud that the years he spent driving our No. 13 car accounted for many of his Cup starts, and I’m happy we’re partnering in his pursuit of hitting 500. Casey and I have remained close over the years, and he was always one of our biggest supporters.
"He’s a great guy, and he’s always been genuine in how he lives his life, which is what I appreciate most.”
