A generic NASCAR logo

NASCAR broadcast veteran announces retirement

NASCAR broadcast veteran announces retirement

Sheona Mountford
A generic NASCAR logo

A veteran of NASCAR has confirmed that 2025 will be their last season covering the Cup Series.

On Thursday evening, Performance Racing Network’s (PRN) Mark Garrow announced on Facebook that he would be retiring his iconic voice from motorsport’s airwaves after over 40 years in the business.

Garrow has provided motorsport insights on a variety of networks from FOX and ESPN to TNN and TNT, earning the National Motorsports Press Association Broadcaster of the Year award six times.

The caller’s passion for racing was formed during his early years, attending his first race at just one years old, where his mother was a scorer at a local short track while his father was a flagman.

Garrow started out his career as a public relations director at Dover Downs Speedway, before he helped to build the team that won the 1990 Busch Series (Xfinity) Championship with Chuck Bown.

Mark Garrow announces NASCAR retirement

Garrow announced his retirement on Facebook, and said: “To think I’ve been broadcasting Cup Series races for more than 40 years, that I was on the air when Richard Petty won his 200th race, that I have done close to 10,000 daily radio shows, and that I have worked with so many great people along the way has been a great blessing.”

MRN became Garrow’s first home on air, thanking those who helped him into broadcast during his retirement announcement.

“I’ve always appreciated Mike Joy and John McMullin opening the door for me to work at MRN and the folks at Capitol Sports for allowing me to build a radio network from the ground up,” Garrow added.

“I’m also proud to have worked with Jay Adamcyzk and to have helped engineer Jayski's Silly Season Site’s explosive business growth. Last, but certainly not least, I consider it a privilege to have worked with PRN for more than 30 years, in the booth with Doug Rice, anchoring PRN’s “Garage Pass”, and representing a great company – Speedway Motorsports.”

“I look back on my career starting out as a short-track promoter and all of the things that have happened in between, it’s been an amazing ride,” he concluded.

“I’m sure I’ll find a few projects to keep me busy, allowing me to stick around a sport that’s literally been a part of my whole life.”

