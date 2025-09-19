close global

﻿
An image of NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin looking unhappy

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin predicts shock Cup Series playoff exit

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin predicts shock Cup Series playoff exit

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of NASCAR Cup Series star Denny Hamlin looking unhappy

Heading into the Round of 12, Joe Gibbs Racing star Denny Hamlin is one of the favorites to secure the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

The 44-year-old has five victories to his name so far this season, including one in the playoffs, and his Joe Gibbs Racing team have just swept the Round of 16 after his success at Gateway and wins for Chase Briscoe and Christopher Bell at Darlington and Bristol.

Hamlin now heads into Sunday's playoff race at New Hampshire top of the playoff standings, 26 points above the cutoff line with points reset post-Bristol.

Austin Cindric, Joey Logano, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick are currently the drivers under the cutoff line, but Hamlin does not believe those four will be eliminated come the checkered flag at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course next month.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series investigation underway as Hendrick Motorsports confirm driver deal

Denny Hamlin predicts Ryan Blaney playoff exit

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, Hamlin was asked for his Round of 12 predictions, in which he revealed he believes that Reddick will get out of trouble.

In his place, Hamlin predicts an exit that would surely be considered a shock at this stage.

“I have a weird feeling about [Ryan] Blaney," Hamlin revealed.

“He runs really really good at Kansas. New Hampshire, I'm not sure. It's a flat track. He should be pretty good. The Roval [Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course], I don't know, he's not been very good on the road courses, who am I to say, but it's not his strong suit either.

“And then Cindric, Logano and Chastain [to be eliminated].”

READ MORE: Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty

Blaney one of the favorites

Heading to New Hampshire, Blaney sits in a relatively strong position, fifth overall and 19 points above the cutoff line.

The No. 12 driver is also in excellent form, having achieved four top-five finishes in his last five outings, including his fine victory in the regular season finale at Daytona.

As a result, according to the bookmakers, Blaney is currently the second favorite to win the Cup Series championship this season, with only Kyle Larson having shorter odds for the title.

Predicting his demise is a bold shout from Hamlin, and if Blaney does exit, it will certainly come as a surprise.

READ MORE: NASCAR announces late Bristol car legality verdict after further Cup Series inspections

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings heading to New Hampshire

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team +/- to Cutoff Line
1Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing+26
T-2Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports+24
T-2William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports+24
4Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing+20
5Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske+19
6Chase Briscoe (14)Stewart-Haas Racing+10
7Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports+5
8Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing+1
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
9Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske-1
T-10Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing-2
T-10Joey Logano (22)Team Penske-2
12Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing-3

