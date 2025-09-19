close global

﻿
An image of the NASCAR Truck Series logo

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel and live stream

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel and live stream

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of the NASCAR Truck Series logo

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits New Hampshire Motor Speedway today (Friday, September 19) for qualifying, and we have all of the timing, TV, and streaming details you need ahead of the action.

The EJP 175 marks the third playoff race of the 2025 campaign and is set to see the drivers complete 175 laps around the 1.058-mile circuit, also known as the 'magic mile'.

Of course, with it being the third playoff race of the Round of 10, the EJP 175 is also an elimination race, which only increases the stakes further.

When the checkered flag drops on Saturday night, the 10-man playoff field will be cut down to eight. With wins at Darlington and Bristol, Corey Heim and Layne Riggs are already advanced, but who joins them remains to be seen.

Before the race, however, the starting lineup must be set, and with that said, let’s get into the all-important details that you came here for.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Hamlin addresses 23XI lawsuit distraction as driver set to miss multiple races

What time is the NASCAR Truck Series qualifying today?

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 5:10pm ET on Friday, September 19.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 5:10pm ET
United States (CT): 4:10pm ET
United States (MT): 3:10pm ET
United States (PT): 2:10pm ET

What TV channel is the Truck race and qualifying on today?

Saturday's Truck Series qualifying will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 in the United States.

Unfortunately, there will be no coverage of the qualifying session via the radio.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's race.

You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 2 is also available on several streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream

READ MORE: NASCAR announces late Bristol car legality verdict after further Cup Series inspections

Lineup

Here is the full confirmed entry list for this weekend's action:

EntryDriver (Car No.)Team
1Brent Crews (No. 1)TRICON Garage Toyota
2Jayson Alexander (No. 02)Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
3Stephen Mallozzi (No. 2)Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
4Toni Breidinger (No. 5)TRICON Garage Toyota
5Norm Benning (No. 6)Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet
6Patrick Emerling (No. 7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
7Grant Enfinger (No. 9)CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
8Corey Heim (No. 11)TRICON Garage Toyota
9Jake Garcia (No. 13)ThorSport Racing Ford
10Tanner Gray (No. 15)TRICON Garage Toyota
11Christian Eckes (No. 16)McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
12Giovanni Ruggiero (No. 17)TRICON Garage Toyota
13Tyler Ankrum (No. 18)McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
14Daniel Hemric (No. 19)McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
15Mason Massey (No. 20)Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
16Blake Lothian (No. 22)Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
17Dawson Sutton (No. 26)Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
18Tyler Tomassi (No. 33)Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
19Layne Riggs (No. 34)Front Row Motorsports Ford
20Chandler Smith (No. 38)Front Row Motorsports Ford
21Conner Jones (No. 41)Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
22Matt Mills (No. 42)Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
23Andres Perez De Lara (No. 44)Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
24Bayley Currey (No. 45)Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
25Kaden Honeycutt (No. 52)Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
26Michael Christopher Jr (No. 62)Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
27Derek White (No. 69)MBM Motorsports Toyota
28Rajah Caruth (No. 71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
29Caleb Costner (No. 74)Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
30Spencer Boyd (No. 76)Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
31Corey LaJoie (No. 77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32Connor Mosack (No. 81)McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
33Matt Crafton (No. 88)ThorSport Racing Ford
34Jack Wood (No. 91)McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
35Ty Majeski (No. 98)ThorSport Racing Ford
36Ben Rhodes (No. 99)ThorSport Racing Ford

READ MORE: Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty

