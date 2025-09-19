NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel and live stream
NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel and live stream
The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits New Hampshire Motor Speedway today (Friday, September 19) for qualifying, and we have all of the timing, TV, and streaming details you need ahead of the action.
The EJP 175 marks the third playoff race of the 2025 campaign and is set to see the drivers complete 175 laps around the 1.058-mile circuit, also known as the 'magic mile'.
Of course, with it being the third playoff race of the Round of 10, the EJP 175 is also an elimination race, which only increases the stakes further.
When the checkered flag drops on Saturday night, the 10-man playoff field will be cut down to eight. With wins at Darlington and Bristol, Corey Heim and Layne Riggs are already advanced, but who joins them remains to be seen.
Before the race, however, the starting lineup must be set, and with that said, let’s get into the all-important details that you came here for.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Hamlin addresses 23XI lawsuit distraction as driver set to miss multiple races
What time is the NASCAR Truck Series qualifying today?
NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 5:10pm ET on Friday, September 19.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 5:10pm ET
United States (CT): 4:10pm ET
United States (MT): 3:10pm ET
United States (PT): 2:10pm ET
What TV channel is the Truck race and qualifying on today?
Saturday's Truck Series qualifying will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 in the United States.
Unfortunately, there will be no coverage of the qualifying session via the radio.
Live stream options
There are several streaming options available for today's race.
You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 2 is also available on several streaming services, such as:
– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream
READ MORE: NASCAR announces late Bristol car legality verdict after further Cup Series inspections
Lineup
Here is the full confirmed entry list for this weekend's action:
|Entry
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|1
|Brent Crews (No. 1)
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|2
|Jayson Alexander (No. 02)
|Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
|3
|Stephen Mallozzi (No. 2)
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|4
|Toni Breidinger (No. 5)
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|5
|Norm Benning (No. 6)
|Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet
|6
|Patrick Emerling (No. 7)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|7
|Grant Enfinger (No. 9)
|CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet
|8
|Corey Heim (No. 11)
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|9
|Jake Garcia (No. 13)
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|10
|Tanner Gray (No. 15)
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|11
|Christian Eckes (No. 16)
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|12
|Giovanni Ruggiero (No. 17)
|TRICON Garage Toyota
|13
|Tyler Ankrum (No. 18)
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|14
|Daniel Hemric (No. 19)
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|15
|Mason Massey (No. 20)
|Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
|16
|Blake Lothian (No. 22)
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|17
|Dawson Sutton (No. 26)
|Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet
|18
|Tyler Tomassi (No. 33)
|Reaume Brothers Racing Ford
|19
|Layne Riggs (No. 34)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|20
|Chandler Smith (No. 38)
|Front Row Motorsports Ford
|21
|Conner Jones (No. 41)
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|22
|Matt Mills (No. 42)
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|23
|Andres Perez De Lara (No. 44)
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|24
|Bayley Currey (No. 45)
|Niece Motorsports Chevrolet
|25
|Kaden Honeycutt (No. 52)
|Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
|26
|Michael Christopher Jr (No. 62)
|Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota
|27
|Derek White (No. 69)
|MBM Motorsports Toyota
|28
|Rajah Caruth (No. 71)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|29
|Caleb Costner (No. 74)
|Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet
|30
|Spencer Boyd (No. 76)
|Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet
|31
|Corey LaJoie (No. 77)
|Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
|32
|Connor Mosack (No. 81)
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|33
|Matt Crafton (No. 88)
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|34
|Jack Wood (No. 91)
|McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet
|35
|Ty Majeski (No. 98)
|ThorSport Racing Ford
|36
|Ben Rhodes (No. 99)
|ThorSport Racing Ford
READ MORE: Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty
Related
Latest News
F1 Results Today: McLaren on the back foot as Lewis Hamilton TOP at Azerbaijan Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel and live stream
- 2 hours ago
Former NASCAR teammate throws shade at Carson Hocevar
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Cup Series investigation underway as Hendrick Motorsports confirm driver deal
- Today 13:00
F1 Results Today: McLaren dominate in Baku as Max Verstappen beaten by teammate
- Today 11:52
F1 Practice Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
- Today 04:00
Most read
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 4 september
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire
- Yesterday 00:00
Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis
- 10 september
McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza
- 4 september