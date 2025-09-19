NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying Today: New Hampshire start time, TV channel and live stream

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series hits New Hampshire Motor Speedway today (Friday, September 19) for qualifying, and we have all of the timing, TV, and streaming details you need ahead of the action.

The EJP 175 marks the third playoff race of the 2025 campaign and is set to see the drivers complete 175 laps around the 1.058-mile circuit, also known as the 'magic mile'.

Of course, with it being the third playoff race of the Round of 10, the EJP 175 is also an elimination race, which only increases the stakes further.

When the checkered flag drops on Saturday night, the 10-man playoff field will be cut down to eight. With wins at Darlington and Bristol, Corey Heim and Layne Riggs are already advanced, but who joins them remains to be seen.

Before the race, however, the starting lineup must be set, and with that said, let’s get into the all-important details that you came here for.

What time is the NASCAR Truck Series qualifying today?

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying at New Hampshire Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 5:10pm ET on Friday, September 19.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 5:10pm ET

United States (CT): 4:10pm ET

United States (MT): 3:10pm ET

United States (PT): 2:10pm ET



What TV channel is the Truck race and qualifying on today?

Saturday's Truck Series qualifying will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 2 in the United States.

Unfortunately, there will be no coverage of the qualifying session via the radio.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's race.

You can watch live on the Fox Sports App, whilst FOX Sports 2 is also available on several streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV

– YouTubeTV

– Sling TV (blue package)

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream



Lineup

Here is the full confirmed entry list for this weekend's action:

Entry Driver (Car No.) Team 1 Brent Crews (No. 1) TRICON Garage Toyota 2 Jayson Alexander (No. 02) Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 3 Stephen Mallozzi (No. 2) Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 4 Toni Breidinger (No. 5) TRICON Garage Toyota 5 Norm Benning (No. 6) Norm Benning Racing Chevrolet 6 Patrick Emerling (No. 7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 7 Grant Enfinger (No. 9) CR7 Motorsports Chevrolet 8 Corey Heim (No. 11) TRICON Garage Toyota 9 Jake Garcia (No. 13) ThorSport Racing Ford 10 Tanner Gray (No. 15) TRICON Garage Toyota 11 Christian Eckes (No. 16) McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 12 Giovanni Ruggiero (No. 17) TRICON Garage Toyota 13 Tyler Ankrum (No. 18) McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 14 Daniel Hemric (No. 19) McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 15 Mason Massey (No. 20) Young's Motorsports Chevrolet 16 Blake Lothian (No. 22) Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 17 Dawson Sutton (No. 26) Rackley W.A.R. Chevrolet 18 Tyler Tomassi (No. 33) Reaume Brothers Racing Ford 19 Layne Riggs (No. 34) Front Row Motorsports Ford 20 Chandler Smith (No. 38) Front Row Motorsports Ford 21 Conner Jones (No. 41) Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 22 Matt Mills (No. 42) Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 23 Andres Perez De Lara (No. 44) Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 24 Bayley Currey (No. 45) Niece Motorsports Chevrolet 25 Kaden Honeycutt (No. 52) Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 26 Michael Christopher Jr (No. 62) Halmar Friesen Racing Toyota 27 Derek White (No. 69) MBM Motorsports Toyota 28 Rajah Caruth (No. 71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 29 Caleb Costner (No. 74) Mike Harmon Racing Chevrolet 30 Spencer Boyd (No. 76) Freedom Racing Enterprises Chevrolet 31 Corey LaJoie (No. 77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet 32 Connor Mosack (No. 81) McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 33 Matt Crafton (No. 88) ThorSport Racing Ford 34 Jack Wood (No. 91) McAnally Hilgemann Racing Chevrolet 35 Ty Majeski (No. 98) ThorSport Racing Ford 36 Ben Rhodes (No. 99) ThorSport Racing Ford

