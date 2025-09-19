close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A NASCAR car with the Cup Series logo displayed

NASCAR Today: Cup Series investigation underway as Hendrick Motorsports confirm driver deal

NASCAR Today: Cup Series investigation underway as Hendrick Motorsports confirm driver deal

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
A NASCAR car with the Cup Series logo displayed

NASCAR is investigating a scary Cup Series issue after multiple incidents at Bristol Motor Speedway.

➡️ READ MORE

Hendrick Motorsports officially announce new driver deal

Related image
Related image

Hendrick Motorsports have announced a new driving deal ahead of an upcoming race in an official team statement.

➡️ READ MORE

Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty

Related image
Related image

A big decision has been made regarding Denny Hamlin and his No. 11 crew ahead of Sunday's race at New Hampshire.

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle Busch cited as stern Joe Gibbs Racing warning issued

Related image
Related image

Joe Gibbs Racing have been issued a playoff warning despite their dominance so far in the 2025 postseason.

➡️ READ MORE

Ryan Blaney hails 'well-oiled' Team Penske machine as NASCAR playoffs intensify

Related image
Related image

Ryan Blaney has revealed the key to his recent consistency as the Cup Series playoffs continue.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Xfinity Series Rajah Caruth

Latest News

NASCAR Today: Cup Series investigation underway as Hendrick Motorsports confirm driver deal
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Cup Series investigation underway as Hendrick Motorsports confirm driver deal

  • 26 minutes ago
F1 Results Today: McLaren dominate in Baku as Max Verstappen beaten by teammate
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: McLaren dominate in Baku as Max Verstappen beaten by teammate

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Practice Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV
Formula 1

F1 Practice Today: Azerbaijan Grand Prix start times, schedule and how to watch live on TV

  • Today 04:00
Lando Norris FIA inspection revealed ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Lando Norris FIA inspection revealed ahead of Azerbaijan Grand Prix

  • Today 03:00
Kyle Busch cited as stern Joe Gibbs Racing warning issued
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Busch cited as stern Joe Gibbs Racing warning issued

  • Today 02:00
Hendrick Motorsports officially announce new driver deal
NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports officially announce new driver deal

  • Today 01:00
More news

Most read

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • 4 september
 NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

  • 30 august
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • 15 september
 Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

  • Yesterday 00:00
 Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis

Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis

  • 10 september
 McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza

McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza

  • 4 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x