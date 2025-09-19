Former NASCAR teammate throws shade at Carson Hocevar

Change your timezone:

A former teammate of NASCAR star Carson Hocevar has issued a damning verdict on the controversial Cup Series star.

Hocevar's aggressive driving style and attitude have long been a topic of conversation, with the 22-year-old being involved in a lot of wrecks since joining Spire Motorsports as a full-time Cup Series racer in 2024.

As a result, he has enjoyed high-profile beef with several of his rivals, including the likes of Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ryan Blaney, Zane Smith, and most recently, Christopher Bell.

However, whilst he is undoubtedly aggressive, he is equally as talented. Hocevar has achieved two top-five finishes in 2025, and the man they now call the 'Hurricane' has continued to be in the news even while not going for glory in the NASCAR playoffs.

LaJoie: Hocevar wouldn't be my pick

For all his talent, though, former teammate Corey LaJoie has issued a rather damning verdict on the young hotshot, explaining that despite Hocevar's speed, he would not pick him to lead his team if he were a Cup Series owner.

LaJoie and Hocevar were teammates at Spire Motorsports in 2024, and speaking on the Stacking Pennies podcast, the former said: "I can appreciate how fast he drives in a circle. He's exceptional with manipulation in dirty air; he can make the car do things that I would watch and go, 'Oh, I need to get better at that.'

"The way he drives the sim, he's an iRacing kid at heart, so you pick up on the cues really quickly, and he pushed me to become a better race car driver and work on some of my weaknesses."

However, LaJoie added: "When it comes to team building and other things, not the guy who I'd pick to lead my team."

Hocevar's positive influences

Despite the above shade, LaJoie continued, citing Hocevar's crew chief, Luke Lambert, and his spotter, Tyler Green, as members of the Spire Motorsports team who can be a positive influence on the rising Cup Series star moving forward.

"Luckily for him, they've got Luke Lambert," LaJoie added. "Who, in my opinion, is one of the all-time great managers.

"He's great for Carson if you listen to his radio, and Tyler Green, who's the best spotter on the roof. They've put him in a really good system, and it's paying some dividends."

