NASCAR driver shares update after shocking car theft

Change your timezone:

A NASCAR driver has shared an update after her car was broken into ahead of a race earlier this season.

Toni Breidinger is currently in the midst of her rookie campaign in the NASCAR Truck Series, driving full-time in the No. 5 for Tricon Garage.

The San Francisco, California native has admitted it has been a challenging opening season as she makes the adjustment to full-time NASCAR action, but off the track, there have been challenges too.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Joey Logano playoff advantage revealed as Cup Series star dealt penalty blow

Toni Breidinger car theft latest

Ahead of August's Truck Series race at Watkins Glen, for example, the 26-year-old's car was broken into ahead of the race.

Breidinger revealed this on social media, disclosing that several personal and racing items had been stolen by the culprit.

Pleading with the public for help in getting her stuff back, Breidinger wrote on X: "Anyone in the Ithaca NY area! My car was broken into last night, and my suitcase was stolen. It’s a custom Tumi suitcase with TB on it. Inside were personal items, including my 818 and Coach suits.

"If you happen to see a suitcase or my racing stuff that’s being sold on Facebook Marketplace, OfferUp, Craigslist, or anywhere else, please send me the link."

Almost six weeks after the initial theft, Breidinger and Tricon Garage have now shared a positive update on the matter.

It is unclear just how she has done so, but Breidinger has managed to recover some of her racing items that were stolen.

Breidinger posed for a photo holding several suits, with Tricon Garage captioning the post: "WE GOT THE STOLEN SUITS BACK!!!"

READ MORE: Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty

Related