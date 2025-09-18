close global

A generic image of NASCAR driver Joey Logano

NASCAR Today: Joey Logano playoff advantage revealed as Cup Series star dealt suspension blow

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
A generic image of NASCAR driver Joey Logano

NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano is one of three drivers holding a big advantage ahead of this weekend's playoff race in New Hampshire.

Denny Hamlin dealt playoff blow as NASCAR confirm two-race suspensions

Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing have been punished for an incident at Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Cup Series veteran issues verdict on Hendrick Motorsports driver swap

A former Cup driver has had their say on Alex Bowman's future.

NASCAR champion slams 'very unhealthy' Cup Series playoff format

Brad Keselowski has become the latest voice to speak out against the current playoff format.

NASCAR announces late Bristol car legality verdict after further Cup Series inspections

NASCAR has confirmed the outcome of two Cup Series inspections after multiple cars were scrutinized further post-Bristol.

Cup Series star wants to punch NASCAR rival who 'doesn't give a **** about anything'
NASCAR Cup Series

Cup Series star wants to punch NASCAR rival who 'doesn't give a **** about anything'

  • 4 minutes ago
NASCAR to immediately investigate Cup Series car issue after scary Bristol incidents
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR to immediately investigate Cup Series car issue after scary Bristol incidents

  • 1 hour ago
Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Joey Logano playoff advantage revealed as Cup Series star dealt suspension blow
NASCAR Today

  • 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen cites key factor in Lewis Hamilton Ferrari struggles
Formula 1

Max Verstappen cites key factor in Lewis Hamilton Ferrari struggles

  • Today 03:00
Penske set for major legal battle
Penske

Penske set for major legal battle

  • Today 02:00
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • 4 september
 NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

  • 30 august
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • 15 september
 Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire

  • Vandaag 00:00
 Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis

  • 10 september
 McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza

  • 4 september

