NASCAR Today: Joey Logano playoff advantage revealed as Cup Series star dealt suspension blow

Change your timezone:

NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano is one of three drivers holding a big advantage ahead of this weekend's playoff race in New Hampshire.

➡️ READ MORE

Denny Hamlin dealt playoff blow as NASCAR confirm two-race suspensions

Related image

Denny Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing have been punished for an incident at Bristol Motor Speedway.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series veteran issues verdict on Hendrick Motorsports driver swap

Related image

A former Cup driver has had their say on Alex Bowman's future.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR champion slams 'very unhealthy' Cup Series playoff format

Related image

Brad Keselowski has become the latest voice to speak out against the current playoff format.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR announces late Bristol car legality verdict after further Cup Series inspections

Related image

NASCAR has confirmed the outcome of two Cup Series inspections after multiple cars were scrutinized further post-Bristol.

➡️ READ MORE

Related