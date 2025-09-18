Cup Series star wants to punch NASCAR rival who 'doesn't give a **** about anything'
Cup Series star wants to punch NASCAR rival who 'doesn't give a **** about anything'
The legend of Carson Hocevar continues to grow - it might be one of the best storylines in NASCAR in 2025.
The man they now call ‘Hurricane’ has ruffled a ton of feathers on track and off it with his IDGAF brand of racing. And even when he’s not directly involved in the conversation, people are still talking about him.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series legend sets record straight as bombshell documents emerge
The 22-year-old prodigy from Portage, Michigan has not only showed terrific potential to challenge the sport’s very best drivers, he has also been at the center of some of the season’s most entertaining beefs.
Carson Hocevar beef in 2025
After all, who could forget Hocevar being threatened by Ricky Stenhouse Jr at Mexico City in June, following their second high-profile on-track incident in just three weeks.
Before that, back in February, Hocevar was described as “an absolute weapon” and “a moron” by Ryan Blaney after spinning out the 2023 Cup Series champion in Atlanta.
More recently, ‘Hurricane’ was confronted by an angry member of Zane Smith’s pit crew following a spicy on-track incident at Iowa.
The topic of Hocevar and that latest flashpoint came up when Smith was interviewed this week on the Stacking Pennies podcast.
Zane Smith on punches and $75k fines
He was asked by Corey LaJoie: “How do you handle somebody like Hocevar? Did you guys ever talk?...Overly frustrating when you have a beef with him because he literally doesn’t give a s*** about anything. So did you talk to him at all?”
Zane’s response was illuminating, referencing both a level of frustration and the financial penalty for actually handing out physical retribution in NASCAR in 2025.
He said: “No, I didn’t talk to him. You’re not gonna get anything from it. Like, I really don’t know how else you can explain that.
“Yeah, I mean you want to go up to him and punch him in the face. But that’s 75 grand ($75,000). And that’s not very cool.”
While Hocevar may not have a huge fan club on pit road, he is building something of a cult following off track. His obsession for buying classic cars and trucks on Facebook Marketplace being the latest example.
In terms of actual results, the promise is there for all to see with Hocevar claiming a pair of top-5 finishes in Cup Series racing in 2025, and eight top-10 placings.
READ MORE: NASCAR star has radio 'hacked' mid-race by surprise visitor
Related
Latest News
Cup Series star wants to punch NASCAR rival who 'doesn't give a **** about anything'
- 4 minutes ago
NASCAR to immediately investigate Cup Series car issue after scary Bristol incidents
- 1 hour ago
Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Joey Logano playoff advantage revealed as Cup Series star dealt suspension blow
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen cites key factor in Lewis Hamilton Ferrari struggles
- Today 03:00
Penske set for major legal battle
- Today 02:00
Most read
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 4 september
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire
- Vandaag 00:00
Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis
- 10 september
McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza
- 4 september