Change your timezone:

The legend of Carson Hocevar continues to grow - it might be one of the best storylines in NASCAR in 2025.

The man they now call ‘Hurricane’ has ruffled a ton of feathers on track and off it with his IDGAF brand of racing. And even when he’s not directly involved in the conversation, people are still talking about him.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series legend sets record straight as bombshell documents emerge

The 22-year-old prodigy from Portage, Michigan has not only showed terrific potential to challenge the sport’s very best drivers, he has also been at the center of some of the season’s most entertaining beefs.

Carson Hocevar beef in 2025

After all, who could forget Hocevar being threatened by Ricky Stenhouse Jr at Mexico City in June, following their second high-profile on-track incident in just three weeks.

Before that, back in February, Hocevar was described as “an absolute weapon” and “a moron” by Ryan Blaney after spinning out the 2023 Cup Series champion in Atlanta.

More recently, ‘Hurricane’ was confronted by an angry member of Zane Smith’s pit crew following a spicy on-track incident at Iowa.

The topic of Hocevar and that latest flashpoint came up when Smith was interviewed this week on the Stacking Pennies podcast.

Zane Smith on punches and $75k fines

He was asked by Corey LaJoie: “How do you handle somebody like Hocevar? Did you guys ever talk?...Overly frustrating when you have a beef with him because he literally doesn’t give a s*** about anything. So did you talk to him at all?”

Zane’s response was illuminating, referencing both a level of frustration and the financial penalty for actually handing out physical retribution in NASCAR in 2025.

He said: “No, I didn’t talk to him. You’re not gonna get anything from it. Like, I really don’t know how else you can explain that.

“Yeah, I mean you want to go up to him and punch him in the face. But that’s 75 grand ($75,000). And that’s not very cool.”

While Hocevar may not have a huge fan club on pit road, he is building something of a cult following off track. His obsession for buying classic cars and trucks on Facebook Marketplace being the latest example.

In terms of actual results, the promise is there for all to see with Hocevar claiming a pair of top-5 finishes in Cup Series racing in 2025, and eight top-10 placings.

READ MORE: NASCAR star has radio 'hacked' mid-race by surprise visitor

Related