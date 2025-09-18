Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin WILL NOT lose two key members of his pit crew for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire after all.

The 44-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing star is looking good for a deep postseason run as he searches for that elusive first ever championship.

But his hopes of finally ending that title drought took a knock last weekend at Bristol when two members of his pit crew picked up two-race suspensions following an incident during a chaotic Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

On lap 384 of 500, Hamlin had his right front wheel come loose whilst out on the track, shortly after which he wrecked into AJ Allmendinger, and the wheel and tire completely detached from his No. 11 Toyota.

Denny immediately received a two-lap penalty, and would eventually finish the day down in 31st position. He still remains in top spot in the playoff standings, 26 points above the cutline.

Hamlin would later receive further bad news following a NASCAR investigation into the incident, with front-tire changer Austin Maloney and jackman Joel Bouagnon both being given two-race suspensions.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series legend sets record straight as bombshell documents emerge

Joe Gibbs Racing defers Hamlin penalties

Those suspensions were initially set to kick in for New Hampshire this weekend, and then in Kansas a week later on September 28. But not so fast, we have another fresh update.

Per FOX insider Bob Pockrass, JGR has now taken the opportunity given to teams to defer the penalties by one week, and has done so. This means Maloney and Bouagnon will now miss Kansas and then the Round of 12 elimination race at Charlotte on October 5.

Hamlin gave his take on the Bristol incident during this week’s edition of his Actions Detrimental podcast, explaining: “It’s super unfortunate because we were the only guys on pit road during that time.

“There was no indication, no heads up or anything. If it was loose leading the pit stall, but I’m not sure. I don’t have an answer of how or why, but more than likely.”

“All I know is I went into Turn 3, I felt something kind of weird off of Turn 2 where I felt like I turned the wheel, and the thing was hanging. I was like, ‘What the hell? Am I having another major tight moment?’

“It was only a couple of laps into that run. I just went in Turn 3, the car went straight, wiped out AJ [Allmendinger]. I don’t know who else got in it, but then I was riding on three tires.”

READ MORE: NASCAR announces late Bristol car legality verdict after further Cup Series inspections

Related