Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty
Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty
Denny Hamlin WILL NOT lose two key members of his pit crew for this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire after all.
The 44-year-old Joe Gibbs Racing star is looking good for a deep postseason run as he searches for that elusive first ever championship.
But his hopes of finally ending that title drought took a knock last weekend at Bristol when two members of his pit crew picked up two-race suspensions following an incident during a chaotic Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
On lap 384 of 500, Hamlin had his right front wheel come loose whilst out on the track, shortly after which he wrecked into AJ Allmendinger, and the wheel and tire completely detached from his No. 11 Toyota.
Denny immediately received a two-lap penalty, and would eventually finish the day down in 31st position. He still remains in top spot in the playoff standings, 26 points above the cutline.
Hamlin would later receive further bad news following a NASCAR investigation into the incident, with front-tire changer Austin Maloney and jackman Joel Bouagnon both being given two-race suspensions.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series legend sets record straight as bombshell documents emerge
Joe Gibbs Racing defers Hamlin penalties
Those suspensions were initially set to kick in for New Hampshire this weekend, and then in Kansas a week later on September 28. But not so fast, we have another fresh update.
Per FOX insider Bob Pockrass, JGR has now taken the opportunity given to teams to defer the penalties by one week, and has done so. This means Maloney and Bouagnon will now miss Kansas and then the Round of 12 elimination race at Charlotte on October 5.
Hamlin gave his take on the Bristol incident during this week’s edition of his Actions Detrimental podcast, explaining: “It’s super unfortunate because we were the only guys on pit road during that time.
“There was no indication, no heads up or anything. If it was loose leading the pit stall, but I’m not sure. I don’t have an answer of how or why, but more than likely.”
“All I know is I went into Turn 3, I felt something kind of weird off of Turn 2 where I felt like I turned the wheel, and the thing was hanging. I was like, ‘What the hell? Am I having another major tight moment?’
“It was only a couple of laps into that run. I just went in Turn 3, the car went straight, wiped out AJ [Allmendinger]. I don’t know who else got in it, but then I was riding on three tires.”
READ MORE: NASCAR announces late Bristol car legality verdict after further Cup Series inspections
Related
Latest News
Cup Series star wants to punch NASCAR rival who 'doesn't give a **** about anything'
- 4 minutes ago
NASCAR to immediately investigate Cup Series car issue after scary Bristol incidents
- 1 hour ago
Joe Gibbs Racing make NASCAR suspension decision after Denny Hamlin penalty
- 2 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Joey Logano playoff advantage revealed as Cup Series star dealt suspension blow
- 2 hours ago
Max Verstappen cites key factor in Lewis Hamilton Ferrari struggles
- Today 03:00
Penske set for major legal battle
- Today 02:00
Most read
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 4 september
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
Logano, Bell and Chastain hold major playoff advantage heading to New Hampshire
- Vandaag 00:00
Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis
- 10 september
McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza
- 4 september