NASCAR champion slams 'very unhealthy' Cup Series playoff format
NASCAR champion slams 'very unhealthy' Cup Series playoff format
It is playoff season in the NASCAR Cup Series, so it is also open season on the controversial postseason format.
Analysts, fans and drivers alike are howling for change to a system which appears to work for very few people, outside of three-time champion Joey Logano.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series legend sets record straight as bombshell documents emerge
With NASCAR’s Playoff Committee meeting imminently to discuss potential new formats, the chatter about what needs to happen is louder than ever.
Keselowski on playoff format
One man who is absolutely clear that something needs to give is 2012 Cup Series champion Brad Keselowski. He discussed the hot topic during a ‘12 Questions’ interview with Jeff Gluck of The Athletic.
When asked what needs to happen to make the sport great again, the 41-year-old superstar explained: “The whole playoff thing has to go away. The nuance of having 10 races that are more important than 20-some others is very unhealthy for the sport. It’s demeaning to the other tracks and races.
“And unfortunately, those 10 races that are supposed to mean more are in direct competition with other sports. It muddies the water. It’s not working for the sport. Those two would be 1A and 1B.”
Tracks need to make more money
The playoff format is not the only thing that Keselowski identifies as a major issue for NASCAR to solve, he also sees problems when it comes to the tracks.
“The tracks, in general, need to find more ways to generate revenue outside of NASCAR,” he said.
“A lot of these tracks you go to, if you come to them on a Tuesday, three weeks before or after the race, there’s like three people that work there. There’s nobody around. …
"The tracks aren’t able to raise enough capital to invest in the fan experience, or they’re significantly subsidized out of the media rights (TV deal) to make their business sustainable.
“That creates a series of dominoes downstream, whether it be the fan experience that doesn’t rival other sports or draining cash flow that potentially could be coming to the teams and enabling things like testing. …”
New minds and innovation required
One other thing that Keselowski believes would give NASCAR a shot in the arm is attracting more innovation and new thinking into the sport.
“I’d look at new OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) as very important - a high tide that raises all ships. They’ll invest in the teams while concurrently investing in the tracks through advertising, along with our media rights holders. A new OEM is right there behind it.”
READ MORE: NASCAR star has radio 'hacked' mid-race by surprise visitor
Related
Latest News
Lando Norris makes feelings clear on IndyCar
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR: We delivered what fans want at Bristol
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR champion slams 'very unhealthy' Cup Series playoff format
- Today 14:00
Denny Hamlin dealt playoff blow as NASCAR confirm two-race suspensions
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Today: Cup Series legend sets record straight as bombshell documents emerge
- Today 12:00
Cadillac F1 still seeking NEW driver signing despite Bottas and Perez deals
- Today 03:00
Most read
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 4 september
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- 28 august
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team
- 15 september
Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis
- 10 september
McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza
- 4 september