NASCAR Today: Cup Series legend sets record straight as bombshell documents emerge

Change your timezone:

NASCAR Cup Series great Jeff Burton has called 'bull****' on certain comments regarding the current playoff format.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR nuclear option to eliminate ALL Cup Series teams revealed

Related image

Astonishing documents have emerged in the ongoing 23XI-NASCAR legal battle which show the stock car racing series' plans if the Cup teams decided to boycott over charter negotiations.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR legend health update issued after horrifying high-speed wreck

Related image

Tony Stewart has shared the latest on his injuries after a scary high-speed wreck.

➡️ READ MORE

Busch replaced as NASCAR rival named best Cup Series driver

Related image

A former Cup Series champion has named who he thinks is the best driver in NASCAR right now.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star says he'd be 'happier' as Penske driver ahead of crucial playoff test

Related image

A surprising comment given Joe Gibbs Racing's domination of the Cup Series playoffs so far.

➡️ READ MORE

Related