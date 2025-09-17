NASCAR Today: Cup Series legend sets record straight as bombshell documents emerge
NASCAR Today: Cup Series legend sets record straight as bombshell documents emerge
NASCAR Cup Series great Jeff Burton has called 'bull****' on certain comments regarding the current playoff format.
NASCAR nuclear option to eliminate ALL Cup Series teams revealed
Astonishing documents have emerged in the ongoing 23XI-NASCAR legal battle which show the stock car racing series' plans if the Cup teams decided to boycott over charter negotiations.
NASCAR legend health update issued after horrifying high-speed wreck
Tony Stewart has shared the latest on his injuries after a scary high-speed wreck.
Busch replaced as NASCAR rival named best Cup Series driver
A former Cup Series champion has named who he thinks is the best driver in NASCAR right now.
NASCAR star says he'd be 'happier' as Penske driver ahead of crucial playoff test
A surprising comment given Joe Gibbs Racing's domination of the Cup Series playoffs so far.
