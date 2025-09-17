close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR Today: Cup Series legend sets record straight as bombshell documents emerge

NASCAR Today: Cup Series legend sets record straight as bombshell documents emerge

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
NASCAR logo on a flag

NASCAR Cup Series great Jeff Burton has called 'bull****' on certain comments regarding the current playoff format.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR nuclear option to eliminate ALL Cup Series teams revealed

Related image
Related image

Astonishing documents have emerged in the ongoing 23XI-NASCAR legal battle which show the stock car racing series' plans if the Cup teams decided to boycott over charter negotiations.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR legend health update issued after horrifying high-speed wreck

Related image
Related image

Tony Stewart has shared the latest on his injuries after a scary high-speed wreck.

➡️ READ MORE

Busch replaced as NASCAR rival named best Cup Series driver

Related image
Related image

A former Cup Series champion has named who he thinks is the best driver in NASCAR right now.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR star says he'd be 'happier' as Penske driver ahead of crucial playoff test

Related image
Related image

A surprising comment given Joe Gibbs Racing's domination of the Cup Series playoffs so far.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series

Latest News

Lando Norris makes feelings clear on IndyCar
IndyCar

Lando Norris makes feelings clear on IndyCar

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR: We delivered what fans want at Bristol
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR: We delivered what fans want at Bristol

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR champion slams 'very unhealthy' Cup Series playoff format
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR champion slams 'very unhealthy' Cup Series playoff format

  • Today 14:00
Denny Hamlin dealt playoff blow as NASCAR confirm two-race suspensions
NASCAR Cup Series

Denny Hamlin dealt playoff blow as NASCAR confirm two-race suspensions

  • Today 13:00
NASCAR Today: Cup Series legend sets record straight as bombshell documents emerge
NASCAR Headlines

NASCAR Today: Cup Series legend sets record straight as bombshell documents emerge

  • Today 12:00
Cadillac F1 still seeking NEW driver signing despite Bottas and Perez deals
Formula 1

Cadillac F1 still seeking NEW driver signing despite Bottas and Perez deals

  • Today 03:00
More news

Most read

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • 4 september
 NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

  • 28 august
 NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

  • 30 august
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • 15 september
 Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis

Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis

  • 10 september
 McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza

McLaren F1 hopeful set to replace Oscar Piastri for FP1 at Monza

  • 4 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x