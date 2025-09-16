NASCAR team confirms shock exit for playoff contender

Change your timezone:

CR7 Motorsports has confirmed a shock change to its team ahead of the next round of the NASCAR playoffs this weekend.

The team has announced the exit of Jeff Stankiewicz, crew chief for the No. 9 Silverado driven by Grant Enfinger.

Enfinger is currently well placed in the postseason standings - sitting in fifth place as the field heads to New Hampshire for Saturday’s elimination showdown. He is 29 points above the cutline.

But the 40-year-old from Fairhope, Alabama will go into action with a new crew chief after Michael Shelton was confirmed as the interim replacement for Stankiewicz.

CR7 confirms crew chief exit

A team statement read: “CR7 Motorsports announced Monday that Jeff Stankiewicz will no longer serve as crew chief of the No. 9 Champion Power Equipment Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Grant Enfinger. Veteran crew chief Michael Shelton will assume interim duties beginning with this weekend’s NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, in Loudon, NH.

“Jeff has played an essential role in our growth and success,” said team owner Codie Rohrbaugh.

“His leadership and dedication helped position our team to win races and contend for championships. We are grateful for everything he has contributed to CR7 Motorsports, and wish him the very best moving forward.”

Enfinger paid tribute to Stankiewicz as he said: “Jeff and I have shared a lot of success together. His knowledge, preparation, and commitment were big strengths for our team. I’ll always be appreciative of the effort he put into helping us compete at a high level.”

CR7 stressed that it is focused on keeping Enfinger’s No. 9 car in contention for a title, and added that further details regarding a permanent replacement for Stankiewicz will be announced at a later date.

