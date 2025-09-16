Change your timezone:

NASCAR legend Tony Stewart hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons this week.

The three-time Cup Series champion was involved in a truly horrifying 325mph wreck on Sunday when he was taking part in the NHRA Reading Nationals at Maple Grove in Pennsylvania.

The wreck appeared to be caused by the left-front wheel of Doug Kalitta's Top Fuel dragster failing as he crossed the finish line, sending him drifting left across into Stewart's car and flipping it briefly onto its side.

Kalitta would describe the wreck 'probably the worst' in his long drag racing career, after being released by NHRA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Phil Surface.

Stewart, meanwhile, also escaped serious injury, and revealed that he could remember none of what had happened. He had clearly lost consciousness, at least for a moment.

Now the 54-year-old great has had time to reflect on the incident, and he provided a health update on social media, as well as a heartfelt note of thanks.

Tony Stewart update after 325mph wreck

He wrote: “I just wanted to thank all of our fans, teammates, and most of all our racing family for checking on us yesterday. Wasn’t the day we had planned, but thankful to the NHRA Safety Safari and Dr. Surface for making sure we did all the right things in that situation.

“It definitely could have been way worse. Everyone that climbs into a racecar knows it can happen at any moment, but it's a great example of how we’re all human and how the entire racing community cares for each other.”

Health update, and return date

Stewart also provided detail on how he is feeling, but says it will not stop him from returning to the battle on track this weekend.

“I’m sore today, but that’s to be expected,” he added.

“Can’t wait to get back to the track Friday and continue this amazing battle for a World Championship.”

