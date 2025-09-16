Samantha Busch celebrates massive new life news

Change your timezone:

Kyle Busch may be on the outside looking in as the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs heat up, but he still has a major reason to celebrate this week thanks to his amazing wife Samantha.

The 40-year-old two-time champion did not make it into the postseason in 2025, leaving Samantha to take center stage with a huge piece of off-track news.

Samantha, and Kyle, have done incredible work in recent years to highlight the important topic of infertility, launching the ‘Bundle of Joy Fund’ to provide monetary grants for in-need couples.

Those funds assist with the costs associated with IVF treatment through various clinics, and have already facilitated the birth of 107 babies, with more than $2million donated in total.

Samantha and Kyle began their work in the space after their own struggles with infertility. The couple eventually were able to welcome son Brexton into the world in 2015, and daughter Lennix in 2022.

Now 39-year-old Samantha is taking her work in the space to a whole new level after a major announcement this week on social media.

Samantha Busch is a fertility coach

Writing on Instagram, she revealed: “BIG NEWS: I’m Officially a Certified Fertility Coach!

“This has been on my heart for so long. After walking through the heartbreak, the appointments, the waiting rooms, the tears, and the victories of infertility myself - I knew God was calling me to do more.

“I wanted to create a safe space where you can feel seen, heard, and supported — whether you need a sounding board to vent to, guidance navigating the different pathways to parenthood, or just someone who gets it.”

Now Samantha is pondering just how she can use her new qualification to make a huge impact, adding: “Now that I’m certified, I’m excited to have another outlet to support women through their journeys.

"I’m currently digging into the best ways I can use this to serve and encourage you all - so stay tuned for what’s to come, and tune into my Stories to hear more about my journey.”

