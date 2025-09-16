NASCAR star has radio 'hacked' mid-race by surprise visitor

Change your timezone:

This was the radio message Ryan Blaney absolutely did not expect during Saturday night’s NASCAR playoff elimination decider at Bristol.

The 2024 Cup Series champion was more than 300 laps into the Bass Pro Shops Night Race and battling for crucial postseason points to take into this weekend’s Round of 12 opener at New Hampshire.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Busch issues surprise statement as Hamlin crew hoping for penalty investigation

This radio call wasn’t about tires, it wasn’t about race strategy, instead it was a very familiar voice passing on a message which was just as important. Blaney had been hacked mid-race, by none other than his little nephew Bodie.

It appears that Bodie - son of Blaney’s sister Emma, had managed to get hold of a scanner belonging to Ryan’s wife Gianna. The results were absolutely hilarious, and absolutely heartwarming.

Ryan Blaney radio 'hacked', by his nephew

Bodie opened up the convo on the NASCAR airwaves with: “Hi Uncle Ryan. Go Ryan. Win this race. Win this race.”

Ryan realized immediately what was happening, as he responded: “Mom. Get Bodie off the scanner.

“He found (Blaney’s wife) Gianna’s scanner in the bus. Found out how to turn it on. Pretty smart.”

Blaney clearly saw the funny side, chuckling as he told his pit crew what had happened, but sadly he could not follow through to deliver on Bodie’s adorable message.

Eventually the Team Penske star brought the No. 12 Ford home in fourth place as Christopher Bell claimed the race win for the dominant force that is Joe Gibbs Racing.

Blaney is still well placed in the postseason standings heading into that Round of 12 though - currently sitting in fifth and 19 points above the cutline.

READ MORE: Denny Hamlin facing race suspension impact after Bristol incident

Related