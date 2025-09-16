close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A generic image of NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch

NASCAR Today: Busch issues surprise statement as Hamlin crew hoping for penalty investigation

NASCAR Today: Busch issues surprise statement as Hamlin crew hoping for penalty investigation

Chris Deeley
A generic image of NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch

If you thought Kyle Busch would be screaming for a controversial change NASCAR change, you’d be very wrong.

➡️ READ MORE

Joe Gibbs Racing hoping to avoid major Hamlin penalty after investigation

Related image
Related image

Denny Hamlin and his crew are still hoping to avoid a major ongoing penalty from NASCAR this week, after an incident at Bristol on Saturday night.

➡️ READ MORE

Shane van Gisbergen earns unwanted NASCAR playoff record at Bristol

Related image
Related image

Shane van Gisbergen exited the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at the first stage on Saturday night in Bristol, and he claimed a new record in the process.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR aims to take sport back to its roots as major update emerges

Related image
Related image

If at first you can’t grow your audience, how about you pay somebody else to do it for you - right NASCAR?

➡️ READ MORE

Kyle and Samantha Busch talk balancing NASCAR struggles with family life

Related image
Related image

Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha have shared a frank discussion on balancing NASCAR struggles with their family life.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Denny Hamlin Kyle Busch

Latest News

NASCAR nuclear option to eliminate ALL Cup Series teams revealed
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR nuclear option to eliminate ALL Cup Series teams revealed

  • 1 hour ago
Samantha Busch celebrates massive new life news
NASCAR

Samantha Busch celebrates massive new life news

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR star has radio 'hacked' mid-race by surprise visitor
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR star has radio 'hacked' mid-race by surprise visitor

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Busch issues surprise statement as Hamlin crew hoping for penalty investigation
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Busch issues surprise statement as Hamlin crew hoping for penalty investigation

  • Today 12:00
F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast from Baku as rain and humidity threaten
Formula 1

F1 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix weather: Latest forecast from Baku as rain and humidity threaten

  • Today 03:00
Hendrick crew chief reveals 'disappointment' at chaotic Bristol race
NASCAR Cup Series

Hendrick crew chief reveals 'disappointment' at chaotic Bristol race

  • Today 02:00
More news

Most read

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
2.500+ views

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal

  • 27 august
 Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • 4 september
 NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

  • 28 august
 NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

  • 30 august
 Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

Key Red Bull star reveals how Horner departure has helped team

  • Yesterday 17:00
 Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis

Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis

  • 10 september

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x