NASCAR Today: Busch issues surprise statement as Hamlin crew hoping for penalty investigation

If you thought Kyle Busch would be screaming for a controversial change NASCAR change, you’d be very wrong.

Joe Gibbs Racing hoping to avoid major Hamlin penalty after investigation

Denny Hamlin and his crew are still hoping to avoid a major ongoing penalty from NASCAR this week, after an incident at Bristol on Saturday night.

Shane van Gisbergen earns unwanted NASCAR playoff record at Bristol

Shane van Gisbergen exited the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at the first stage on Saturday night in Bristol, and he claimed a new record in the process.

NASCAR aims to take sport back to its roots as major update emerges

If at first you can’t grow your audience, how about you pay somebody else to do it for you - right NASCAR?

Kyle and Samantha Busch talk balancing NASCAR struggles with family life

Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha have shared a frank discussion on balancing NASCAR struggles with their family life.

