Kyle and Samantha Busch talk balancing NASCAR struggles with family life

Kyle Busch and his wife Samantha have shared a frank discussion on balancing NASCAR struggles with their family life.

Busch married Samantha Busch (previously Sarcinella) in 2010, and the couple have two children together, a boy Brexton and girl Lennix.

Samantha often shines a light on family life via her podcast Certified Oversharer, from issues such as fertility to more light hearted topics, including how herself and Busch ended up joining the ‘Mile High Club’.

In a recent episode, Busch and Samantha addressed how difficult it has been out on track in NASCAR, with the 40-year-old currently enduring the longest win drought of his career.

Busch is currently on the verge of completing two full seasons without a victory, with only a season best result of P5 to show for himself at COTA and Grant Park.

Kyle and Samantha Bush honest admission about family life

Kyle and Samantha Busch appeared together on a recent podcast episode, where they delved into the impact NASCAR has had on their family life.

“For as hard as it’s been for you on the track the last two years, I feel like you’ve been an amazing father and husband,” she said.

Busch then jokingly responded: “Stop yelling at me."

“I don’t f***ing yell at you,” Samantha clapped back.

In a much more serious tone, Busch then responded to Samantha's earlier comment, and said: “Thank you so much, I appreciate that, I try."

“I mean, we’ve been trying to teach Brexton, you’re going to have a whole hella lot more days that you’re gonna lose than you’re ever going to win. And you’ve gotta figure out how to deal with the losses.”

“I know Brexton realises that obviously it’s not going great right now for racing, but I don’t feel like him or Lennix realize any different in the home life, and I think that that’s important,” Samantha added.

