If you thought Kyle Busch would be screaming for change to the controversial NASCAR Cup Series playoff system, you’d be very wrong.

Right now the postseason format is one of the hottest topics in the sport, with a ton of analysts and fans howling for tweaks to be made.

It feels like everybody apart from three-time champion Joey Logano hates the current way of deciding a champion - three stages of three races each, followed by one championship race finale.

You’d think Busch would be among the haters - after all the two-time Cup Series champion has not figured in the postseason since 2023. He failed to make it in again this year, and is on the outside as we move on to the Round of 12 next weekend.

Kyle Busch on NASCAR playoff format

The 40-year-old superstar has a different and somewhat surprising take, explaining: “It doesn’t matter what system it is. Everybody wants to make such a big deal about what it is. If you if you know what it is going in, exploit it the way you need to exploit it for yourself to make a championship. There you go.”

The Richard Childress Racing star added: “I mean, I haven’t been in the playoffs in a few years, so it’d be nice to get back to the playoffs and have a shot to race for something of that nature.

“But whatever it is, everybody knows what it is going in, and you’ve just got to figure out your best way through the system in order to bring you home a championship.”

We are six years removed from the last Cup Series title for Busch, but whether he wants it or not, it does appear change is coming soon to the postseason format.

Postseason system could change soon

NASCAR’s Playoff Committee is set to meet this week to discuss potential changes, with Mike Forde revealing: “I think the plan for that meeting is to discuss the shortlist, potential formats and get the playoff committee’s opinion on that.

“We’ll go through that process and then hopefully make a determination of an even shorter list, really come down, whittle it down to one final format. NASCAR will decide to move forward and we may see something as soon as 2026.

