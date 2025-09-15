Change your timezone:

Shane van Gisbergen exited the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs at the first stage on Saturday night in Bristol, and he claimed a new record in the process.

This historic mark was not something you’d be proud of, as the Kiwi sensation somehow fumbled a promising position heading into postseason action.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series star 'mortified' as 23XI legal battle takes fresh twist

SvG had been the ultimate road course bully in the regular season - blasting his way to four consecutive victories to lock into the playoffs.

Van Gisbergen headed into the Round of 16 some 16 points above the cutline for elimination, and until the weekend NOBODY had EVER failed to advance from there.

Postseason disaster for SvG

The next three races would be disastrous for the Trackhouse star as he struggled mightily in the No. 88 Chevrolet.

Van Gisbergen began the playoffs with a horrible day in Darlington as he trailed home in 32nd position, and followed up with a lowly 25th at Gateway last weekend.

The upshot of those grim performances was SvG now sitting 15 points BELOW the cutline in 14th position in the standings. What had looked like a relatively safe route to the Round of 12 had now turned into a likely exit.

On Saturday in Bristol the end of van Gisbergen’s postseason bid was confirmed as he could manage only 26th as Christopher Bell claimed victory in the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

That left SvG still below the cutline and out of the playoffs, along with Josh Berry, Austin Dillon and Alex Bowman.

Van Gisbergen was in reflective mood after his historic postseason collapse was complete, admitting he blamed himself for the capitulation over the past three weekends.

van Gisbergen p***** at himself

"Yeah, I'm happy but frustrated. Proud. It's a privilege to be here but also p***** at myself,” he said.

“The last few weeks I just haven't been good enough. I've been really doing well, getting better at ovals and I just haven't performed the last couple weeks. Didn't understand the track early enough there and what the tires were doing and how to save them." "I blame myself at the moment, but thanks to the Trackhouse team we've had an awesome year and still not over yet, but I need to be better myself and it's just going to come with time."

Now van Gisbergen’s role for the remainder of the year will be to try and help teammate Ross Chastain progress deeper into the playoffs.

"Yeah, I'll do everything I can prep-wise, help him study, and now the priority for our team is to get the 1 through to the next round and to the finals. I'm happy to help him."

Chastain will start the Round of 12 in 11th position in the standings, a couple of points below the cutline. Things do not figure to get easier for Trackhouse any time soon.

READ MORE: NASCAR playoff driver BANNED for wrecking rival addresses penalty impact

Related