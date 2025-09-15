NASCAR Today: Playoff star set for suspension impact as Hall of Famer in terrifying wreck

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin looks likely to be without two key members of his No. 11 car crew for the start of the next round of the playoffs.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Hall of Famer in terrifying high-speed wreck

Related image

NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart has been involved in a terrifying wreck in a NHRA Drag Racing event on Sunday.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamlin hit with major penalty at Bristol after critical error

Related image

Another weekend of NASCAR action is in the books, with the first round of the Cup Series playoffs complete after Saturday night's race at Bristol.

➡️ READ MORE

NASCAR Cup Series champion facing playoff elimination after nightmare round

Related image

The first quartet of NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers have been cut after the Round of 16 after Saturday night's race at Bristol.

➡️ READ MORE

Hendrick Motorsports star issues surprise defence of Team Penske rival

Related image

Team Penske star Joey Logano is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, and yet, he often isn't given the credit you would expect.

➡️ READ MORE

Related