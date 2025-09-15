Denny Hamlin facing race suspension impact after Bristol incident

Change your timezone:

Denny Hamlin looks likely to be without two key members of his No. 11 car crew for the start of the next round of the playoffs.

The Joe Gibbs Racing star had a tough night at Bristol on Saturday, wrecking when his front-right wheel came loose after a pit stop with just over 100 laps to go, eventually ending the race down in 31st.

Hamlin still leads the way in the playoff standings despite his awful night, sitting 26 points above the cut line going into the Round of 12, but will have a handicap for some coming races.

Confirmation isn't likely to arrive until Tuesday or Wednesday, but the No. 11 crew is expected to be without a jackman and tire changer for New Hampshire and Kansas.

Hamlin baffled by rival's message

NASCAR's typical punishment for incidents in which an improperly secured wheel comes off on track is a two-race suspension for the jackman and tire changer responsible for that wheel, which would leave Hamlin needing replacements for two of the Round of 12's three races.

Hamlin was also called out during the race for apparently causing another wreck, with John Hunter Nemechek saying on the radio after wrecking Chase Elliott: "Tell the 9 I'm sorry, I got run over (by Hamlin)."

Replays later showed that Nemechek's version of events wasn't as accurate as he'd have liked, with even Hamlin himself replying to a tweet which quoted Nemechek's message.

"Say what? Lol," posted the 44-year-old.

