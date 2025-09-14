close global

An image of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin frowning and looking into the distance

Hamlin hit with major penalty at Bristol after critical error

Chris Deeley
Another weekend of NASCAR action is in the books, with the first round of the Cup Series playoffs complete after Saturday night's race at Bristol.

Christopher Bell cruised through to the Round of 12 with a win at the Last Great Colosseum, but an early fire meant that Josh Berry's exit from the race, and the postseason, was confirmed, before he was followed by Shane van Gisbergen, Austin Dillon and Alex Bowman.

Not too many playoff stars were dinged with penalties during the race, but those who were got hit pretty hard – with Kyle Larson being sent to the back of the field three times.

It was Denny Hamlin who got stung the hardest though, getting slapped with a two-lap penalty after his right-front wheel came off on track after a stop, sending him and AJ Allmendinger into the wall.

Hamlin still cruised through to the Round of 12 regardless, thanks to his win last weekend, but he will likely now be without some key members of his crew next weekend at New Hampshire, with NASCAR frequently handing out suspensions for wheels coming off on track.

With all that said, here are all the penalties handed out on Saturday night at Bristol.

NASCAR Cup Series Bristol penalty report

Lap Driver (Car No.) Infraction Penalty Notes
29Austin Dillon (3)Speeding on pit roadPass ThruN/A
88Chad Finchum (66)Speeding on pit roadTail EndN/A
130Kyle Larson (5)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
131Todd Gilliland (34)Commitment Line ViolationTail EndN/A
133Kyle Larson (5)Speeding on pit roadTail EndN/A
151Kyle Larson (5)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
260Austin Dillon (3)Safety violationTail EndN/A
260Chad Finchum (66)Speeding on pit roadTail EndN/A
273Chad Finchum (66)Speeding on pit roadTail EndN/A
282Cole Custer (41)Commitment Line ViolationTail EndN/A
282Cole Custer (41)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
312Chase Elliott (9)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndGarage
324John H. Nemechek (42)Tire violationTail EndN/A
357Chris Buescher (17)Speeding on pit roadTail EndN/A
365Kyle Larson (5)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
366Daniel Suárez (99)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndGarage
384Denny Hamlin (11)UnspecifiedOther – See NotesLoss of wheel – 2 Laps
384AJ Allmendinger (16)Commitment Line ViolationTail EndN/A
384AJ Allmendinger (16)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
385Denny Hamlin (11)Commitment Line ViolationTail EndN/A
385Denny Hamlin (11)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndN/A
394Chad Finchum (66)Speeding on pit roadTail EndN/A
447Cody Ware (51)Running over/under equipmentPass ThruN/A
489Bubba Wallace (23)Pitting before pit road is openTail EndGarage
492Denny Hamlin (11)Equipment InterferenceTail EndN/A

