Hamlin hit with major penalty at Bristol after critical error
Hamlin hit with major penalty at Bristol after critical error
Another weekend of NASCAR action is in the books, with the first round of the Cup Series playoffs complete after Saturday night's race at Bristol.
Christopher Bell cruised through to the Round of 12 with a win at the Last Great Colosseum, but an early fire meant that Josh Berry's exit from the race, and the postseason, was confirmed, before he was followed by Shane van Gisbergen, Austin Dillon and Alex Bowman.
READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Bell triumphs at Bristol in CHAOTIC playoff eliminator
Not too many playoff stars were dinged with penalties during the race, but those who were got hit pretty hard – with Kyle Larson being sent to the back of the field three times.
It was Denny Hamlin who got stung the hardest though, getting slapped with a two-lap penalty after his right-front wheel came off on track after a stop, sending him and AJ Allmendinger into the wall.
Hamlin still cruised through to the Round of 12 regardless, thanks to his win last weekend, but he will likely now be without some key members of his crew next weekend at New Hampshire, with NASCAR frequently handing out suspensions for wheels coming off on track.
With all that said, here are all the penalties handed out on Saturday night at Bristol.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series star 'mortified' as 23XI legal battle takes fresh twist
NASCAR Cup Series Bristol penalty report
|Lap
|Driver (Car No.)
|Infraction
|Penalty
|Notes
|29
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Speeding on pit road
|Pass Thru
|N/A
|88
|Chad Finchum (66)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|N/A
|130
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|131
|Todd Gilliland (34)
|Commitment Line Violation
|Tail End
|N/A
|133
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|N/A
|151
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|260
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Safety violation
|Tail End
|N/A
|260
|Chad Finchum (66)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|N/A
|273
|Chad Finchum (66)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|N/A
|282
|Cole Custer (41)
|Commitment Line Violation
|Tail End
|N/A
|282
|Cole Custer (41)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|312
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Garage
|324
|John H. Nemechek (42)
|Tire violation
|Tail End
|N/A
|357
|Chris Buescher (17)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|N/A
|365
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|366
|Daniel Suárez (99)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Garage
|384
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Unspecified
|Other – See Notes
|Loss of wheel – 2 Laps
|384
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Commitment Line Violation
|Tail End
|N/A
|384
|AJ Allmendinger (16)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|385
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Commitment Line Violation
|Tail End
|N/A
|385
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|N/A
|394
|Chad Finchum (66)
|Speeding on pit road
|Tail End
|N/A
|447
|Cody Ware (51)
|Running over/under equipment
|Pass Thru
|N/A
|489
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|Pitting before pit road is open
|Tail End
|Garage
|492
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Equipment Interference
|Tail End
|N/A
READ MORE: NASCAR playoff driver BANNED for wrecking rival addresses penalty impact
Related
Latest News
Hamlin hit with major penalty at Bristol after critical error
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series champion facing playoff elimination after nightmare round
- 3 hours ago
Hendrick Motorsports star issues surprise defence of Team Penske rival
- Today 13:45
NASCAR Today: Cup Series star 'mortified' as 23XI legal battle takes fresh twist
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Results Today: Bell triumphs at Bristol in CHAOTIC playoff eliminator
- Today 05:49
NASCAR Cup Series star mortified by embarrassing playoff performances
- Today 01:00
Most read
McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
- 27 august
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 4 september
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- 28 august
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate
- 26 august
Denny Hamlin reveals why teammate was p••••• after St Louis
- 10 september