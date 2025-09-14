Hamlin hit with major penalty at Bristol after critical error

Change your timezone:

Another weekend of NASCAR action is in the books, with the first round of the Cup Series playoffs complete after Saturday night's race at Bristol.

Christopher Bell cruised through to the Round of 12 with a win at the Last Great Colosseum, but an early fire meant that Josh Berry's exit from the race, and the postseason, was confirmed, before he was followed by Shane van Gisbergen, Austin Dillon and Alex Bowman.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Bell triumphs at Bristol in CHAOTIC playoff eliminator

Not too many playoff stars were dinged with penalties during the race, but those who were got hit pretty hard – with Kyle Larson being sent to the back of the field three times.

It was Denny Hamlin who got stung the hardest though, getting slapped with a two-lap penalty after his right-front wheel came off on track after a stop, sending him and AJ Allmendinger into the wall.

Hamlin still cruised through to the Round of 12 regardless, thanks to his win last weekend, but he will likely now be without some key members of his crew next weekend at New Hampshire, with NASCAR frequently handing out suspensions for wheels coming off on track.

With all that said, here are all the penalties handed out on Saturday night at Bristol.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series star 'mortified' as 23XI legal battle takes fresh twist

NASCAR Cup Series Bristol penalty report

Lap Driver (Car No.) Infraction Penalty Notes 29 Austin Dillon (3) Speeding on pit road Pass Thru N/A 88 Chad Finchum (66) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A 130 Kyle Larson (5) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 131 Todd Gilliland (34) Commitment Line Violation Tail End N/A 133 Kyle Larson (5) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A 151 Kyle Larson (5) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 260 Austin Dillon (3) Safety violation Tail End N/A 260 Chad Finchum (66) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A 273 Chad Finchum (66) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A 282 Cole Custer (41) Commitment Line Violation Tail End N/A 282 Cole Custer (41) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 312 Chase Elliott (9) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage 324 John H. Nemechek (42) Tire violation Tail End N/A 357 Chris Buescher (17) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A 365 Kyle Larson (5) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 366 Daniel Suárez (99) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage 384 Denny Hamlin (11) Unspecified Other – See Notes Loss of wheel – 2 Laps 384 AJ Allmendinger (16) Commitment Line Violation Tail End N/A 384 AJ Allmendinger (16) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 385 Denny Hamlin (11) Commitment Line Violation Tail End N/A 385 Denny Hamlin (11) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End N/A 394 Chad Finchum (66) Speeding on pit road Tail End N/A 447 Cody Ware (51) Running over/under equipment Pass Thru N/A 489 Bubba Wallace (23) Pitting before pit road is open Tail End Garage 492 Denny Hamlin (11) Equipment Interference Tail End N/A

READ MORE: NASCAR playoff driver BANNED for wrecking rival addresses penalty impact

Related