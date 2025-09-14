NASCAR Cup Series champion facing playoff elimination after nightmare round

Change your timezone:

The first quartet of NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers have been cut after the Round of 16 after Saturday night's race at Bristol.

An early fire meant that Josh Berry's exit from the race, and the postseason, was confirmed, before he was followed by Shane van Gisbergen, Austin Dillon and Alex Bowman.

READ MORE: NASCAR Results Today: Bell triumphs at Bristol in CHAOTIC playoff eliminator

Nobody is safe going into the three-race Round of 12, but Denny Hamlin, Kyle Larson, William Byron and Saturday's winner Christopher Bell all have at least 20 points over the cut line, giving them a headstart going into next weekend at New Hampshire.

No driver is more than three points from safety, with the winless Tyler Reddick bottom of the standings but just three points from his 23XI Racing team-mate Bubba Wallace on the bubble.

Austin Cindrick, Ross Chastain and reigning champion Joey Logano are the other drivers currently on the outside looking in, but a tricky trio of high-pressure races is sure to shuffle that order. Here's how the standings look after the Round of 16.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Cup Series star 'mortified' as 23XI legal battle takes fresh twist

NASCAR Cup Series playoff standings after Bristol

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team +/- to Cutoff Line 1 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing +26 T-2 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports +24 T-2 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports +24 4 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing +20 5 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske +19 6 Chase Briscoe (14) Stewart-Haas Racing +10 7 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports +5 8 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing +1 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ROUND OF 8 CUTOFF LINE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 9 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske -1 T-10 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing -2 T-10 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske -2 12 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing -3

READ MORE: NASCAR playoff driver BANNED for wrecking rival addresses penalty impact

Related