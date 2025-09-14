NASCAR Results Today: Blaney on top at Bristol as playoff rival ELIMINATED after scary fire

Change your timezone:

Team Penske star Ryan Blaney is on top after 125 laps of NASCAR Cup Series action at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In what proved a chaotic opening stage to the Bass Pro Shops Night Race due to dramatic tire falloff that nobody predicted, Blaney led when the green and white checkered flag fell, just edging Ty Gibbs in the No. 54 Toyota after an excellent strategy saw him pit late and drive past the lead-lap cars.

With the stage win, Blaney adds a crucial point to his postseason tally, and talking of the playoffs, Josh Berry's run is over for 2025.

The Wood Brothers Racing star was already massively up against it heading into the race, sitting bottom of the playoff standings. However, a scary fire that saw him engulfed in smoke inside the cockpit has ended his race early.

Fortunately, Berry has since been cleared by the infield medical center, but his DNF does confirm his elimination from the playoffs at the Round of 16 stage.

Elsewhere, the likes of Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson now have enough points to have progressed to the Round of 12.

With that said, let's take a look at the full results from stage one below!

Who won the NASCAR Bristol race today?

Here are all of the results from Bristol Motor Speedway so far on Sunday night.

Stage 1 results

1. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske Ford

2. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

3. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

4. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing Toyota

5. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports Ford

6. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing Ford

7. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

8. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing Ford

9. John H. Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club Toyota

10. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, No. 47, HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet



