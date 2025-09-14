Hendrick Motorsports star issues surprise defence of Team Penske rival

Change your timezone:

Team Penske star Joey Logano is a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, and yet, he often isn't given the credit you would expect.

All three of Logano's championships have come under the current NASCAR playoff format, and the Team Penske star's success is often used as an example of why the current system isn't fit for purpose.

The broader debate suggests that the current system does not always crown the best driver the champion, with Logano's titles cited as examples of this.

Some even go as far as to claim that championships won under the current format - by Logano or anyone else - are 'illegitimate' or have an 'asterisk' next to them, but Hendrick Motorsports star Alex Bowman believes that is totally unfair.

Bowman refutes Logano illegitimacy claims

Offering his thoughts on the current playoff system, Bowman revealed that, whilst he would prefer a 36-race championship, it's unfair to criticize those who win under the current system as everyone is competing under the same circumstances.

"I'm a 36-week points structure type of guy," Bowman explained on SpeedFreaks.

"That's what I like the most, that's what I grew up watching, and I think that's what rewards the entire body of work the most.

"But at the same time, I get why we have the playoffs, and I don’t think having the playoffs makes the champion any less legitimate than a full season format or a different format. I just think I would rather have the full season format.

“I’ve seen people that try to say that like Joey’s taking advantage of it, right? Because he struggled through the year last year, got one win, and then kicked all our asses in the playoffs. That doesn’t make him an illegitimate champion.

"He has the system that we all have to work with, and he worked with it better than the rest of us. I don’t think that makes it illegitimate.”

Related