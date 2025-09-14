NASCAR Today: Cup Series star 'mortified' as 23XI legal battle takes fresh twist
A Hendrick Motorsports star has admitted he is mortified and embarrassed by his opening performances in the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs.
Michael Jordan's NASCAR legal battle threatens to run into 2026
The ongoing legal battle between 23XI, FRM and NASCAR has taken yet another twist this weekend.
NASCAR playoff driver BANNED for wrecking rival addresses penalty impact
A NASCAR playoff driver has discussed how a huge penalty has affected his mindset for the playoffs.
Ryan Blaney reveals latest on Kyle Larson NASCAR grudge
The pair came together in the playoff race at St Louis.
Hendrick Motorsports chief explains shock team change ahead of crucial NASCAR playoff race
Hendrick Motorsports took a drastic decision ahead of Saturday's playoff eliminator at Bristol.
Latest News
NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Standings
NASCAR Cup Series champion facing playoff elimination after nightmare round
- 8 minutes ago
NASCAR Cup Series
Hendrick Motorsports star issues surprise defence of Team Penske rival
- 53 minutes ago
NASCAR Today
- 1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Results Today: Bell triumphs at Bristol in CHAOTIC playoff eliminator
- Today 05:49
NASCAR Cup Series
NASCAR Cup Series star mortified by embarrassing playoff performances
- Today 01:00
NASCAR Cup Series
Ryan Blaney reveals latest on Kyle Larson NASCAR grudge
- Today 00:00
