Ryan Blaney reveals latest on Kyle Larson NASCAR grudge

After being wrecked by the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion in St Louis, Team Penske star Ryan Blaney has offered the latest on how he's feeling about Hendrick Motorsports star Kyle Larson.

On lap 135 of last Sunday's playoff race, Blaney and Larson were battling hard towards the end of stage two, fighting over fifth spot at the time.

However, the hard and fair racing that had spanned multiple laps soon turned ugly, with Larson in the No. 5 tagging Blaney in the No. 12 from behind, sending him spinning and bringing out the caution.

Fortunately, Blaney was able to recover and finish fourth on the night, but that only dampened his frustrations, confronting Larson on pit road immediately after the race to see what had gone on.

Blaney not holding a grudge

Larson held his hands up entirely and admitted it was his mistake, whilst Blaney vowed that he would not forget the incident moving forward.

So how is the Team Penske star feeling about Larson heading into Saturday night's race at Bristol? Well, it appears that he isn't holding any grudges.

“I’ve always been someone who doesn’t hold a ton of grudge,” Blaney told the media on Friday. “I’ve found it more healthy for me to get it out of my system right away, and then I can move on.

Ryan Blaney recovered to finish fourth in St Louis

"If I hold it in, then I think about it for a long time and then that’s how things can kind of build and all that stuff. That’s just kind of how I’ve approached it. Just to have a conversation like we had last week is really all I was searching for.

"I think you get a lot more done having an adult conversation with somebody. Granted, if I felt like it was malicious, then maybe it’s a different conversation. But I don’t think it was. It was just a mistake of two guys running hard and I got the bad end of it.”

Blaney wants to kick Larson's a**

In his situation, some would be tempted to go out there and get there own back on Larson, but Blaney sees things differently.

The Team Penske star thinks the best way to get revenge is to go out there and kick Larson's a** on the track, rather than wreck him.

“I would rather go out and if I feel like someone did me wrong or someone made a mistake around me, I think the biggest statement you can do is just go kick their ass the next week and like the rest of the year and do it in the right way,” Blaney added.

“I don’t need to rough you up to beat you. I’m gonna beat you straight up and I think that’s the biggest statement that you can make and that’s just kind of how I always think.”

