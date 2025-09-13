NASCAR Playoff Standings: The Cup Series stars at risk of elimination at Bristol
The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs continue at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night, with huge stakes on the line.
Tonight's Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the third event of the Round of 16, meaning that once the black and white checkered flag drops, four drivers will be eliminated from the postseason.
Heading into the race, two drivers look at serious risk of an early exit, with Wood Brothers Racing's Josh Berry and Hendrick Motorsports' Alex Bowman entering the race 45 and 35 points below the cut line, respectively. Of course, a win would see either driver advance, but otherwise, it's going to be tough on points.
Elsewhere, Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Dillon are also below the cut line. However, they are just 15 and 11 points below, respectively, meaning they have much more of a chance of advancing without the win than their rivals above.
In terms of drivers above the cut line who could find themselves in trouble, Team Penske's Austin Cindric and Trackhouse Racing's Ross Chastain are the drivers on the bubble in 11th and 12th ahead of the race, 11 and 19 points above the cut line.
With all of that said, let's take a look at the full playoff standings ahead of the race, below!
NASCAR Cup Series - Playoff standings ahead of Bristol
|Pos
|Driver (Car No.)
|Team
|+/- to Cutoff Line
|1
|Denny Hamlin (11)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Advanced (St. Louis win)
|2
|Chase Briscoe (19)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|Advanced (Darlington win)
|3
|Kyle Larson (5)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|+60
|4
|Bubba Wallace (23)
|23XI Racing
|+50
|5
|Ryan Blaney (12)
|Team Penske
|+42
|6
|William Byron (24)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|+39
|7
|Tyler Reddick (45)
|23XI Racing
|+37
|8
|Christopher Bell (20)
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|+32
|9
|Chase Elliott (9)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|+28
|10
|Joey Logano (22)
|Team Penske
|+21
|11
|Ross Chastain (1)
|Trackhouse Racing
|+19
|12
|Austin Cindric (2)
|Team Penske
|+11
|- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - ROUND OF 12 CUTOFF LINE - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
|13
|Austin Dillon (3)
|Richard Childress Racing
|-11
|14
|Shane Van Gisbergen (88)
|Trackhouse Racing
|-15
|15
|Alex Bowman (48)
|Hendrick Motorsports
|-35
|16
|Josh Berry (21)
|Wood Brothers Racing
|-45
