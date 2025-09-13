close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
An image of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Race Today: Bristol start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

NASCAR Race Today: Bristol start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
An image of the 2024 NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hit Bristol Motor Speedway today - Saturday, September 13 - and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of the action.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is set to see the Cup Series drivers complete 500 laps around the 0.533-mile oval under the lights in Tennessee, with major playoff stakes on the line.

Indeed, whilst Chase Briscoe (Darlington win) and Denny Hamlin (St Louis win) are locked in to the Round of 12, tonight's race will finalize the remaining 10 drivers to advance, with four stars set to be eliminated.

Kyle Larson has been the dominant force at Bristol of late, taking emphatic victories both earlier this season in the spring and in last year's night race at the track.

Can he do it again? Or will one of his playoff rivals scupper his chances? We certainly cannot wait to find out!

NASCAR HEADLINES: Kyle Larson eyeing Bristol success as Cup Series playoff star ignoring lawsuit distraction

What time is the NASCAR race today?

The Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 7:30pm ET today, Saturday, September 13th.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 7:30pm
United States (CT): 6:30pm
United States (MT): 5:30pm
United States (PT): 4:30pm

What TV channel is the NASCAR race on today?

Saturday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 7pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN have the call.

Live stream options

Several streaming options are available for Saturday's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV
– YouTubeTV
– Sling TV (blue package)
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream

NASCAR lineup today

Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap
1AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet15.117 secs
2Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford+0.003
3Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford+0.015
4Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.025
5Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.031
6Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.074
7William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.089
8Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota+0.091
9Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.097
10Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford+0.097
11Ricky Stenhouse Jr (47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet+0.103
12Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.105
13Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.122
14Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota+0.129
15Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.141
16Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.154
17Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.155
18John Hunter Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.156
19Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing Ford+0.156
20Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford+0.164
21Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford+0.173
22Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford+0.181
23Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.215
24Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.227
25Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.244
26Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford+0.258
27Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.271
28Shane Van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.279
29Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota+0.280
30Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.285
31Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.314
32Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.315
33Austin Hill (33)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.363
34Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford+0.483
35Daniel Suárez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.495
36Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.514
37Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+0.540
38Corey Heim (67)23XI Racing Toyota+0.556
39Chad Finchum (66)Garage 66 Ford+0.937

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol?

The NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol requires 500 laps to complete.

What date is the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol?

Saturday, September 13th.

What time is the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol?

NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol will be at 7:30 PM ET.

What channel is the NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol on?

USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

How many miles is the NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol?

The NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol is 266 miles, equating to 428.08 kilometres.

When was the Bass Pro Shops Night Race first run?

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race was first run in 1978.

Which owner has the most wins at Bristol?

Junior Johnson is the owner with the most Bristol wins with 21.

Which driver has the most wins at Bristol?

Darrell Waltrip holds the record for most Bristol victories with 12.

READ MORE: Team owner opens up on NASCAR ‘distrust’ as Michael Jordan court battle ramps up

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series

Latest News

NASCAR Race Today: Bristol start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Race Today: Bristol start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR Playoff Standings: The Cup Series stars at risk of elimination at Bristol
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Playoff Standings: The Cup Series stars at risk of elimination at Bristol

  • 32 minutes ago
Michael Jordan's NASCAR legal battle threatens to run into 2026
NASCAR Cup Series

Michael Jordan's NASCAR legal battle threatens to run into 2026

  • 1 hour ago
NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson eyeing Bristol success as Cup Series playoff star ignoring lawsuit distraction
NASCAR Today

NASCAR Today: Kyle Larson eyeing Bristol success as Cup Series playoff star ignoring lawsuit distraction

  • 3 hours ago
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Ryan Blaney beaten at Bristol as shock star secures pole
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Ryan Blaney beaten at Bristol as shock star secures pole

  • Today 00:46
F1 star wants Ferrari return
Formula 1

F1 star wants Ferrari return

  • Today 03:00
More news

Most read

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
2.500+ views

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal

  • 27 august
 Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • 4 september
 NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

  • 28 august
 NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

  • 30 august
 'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

  • 24 august
 Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

  • 26 august

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x