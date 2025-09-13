NASCAR Race Today: Bristol start time, TV channel, live stream and lineup

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs hit Bristol Motor Speedway today - Saturday, September 13 - and we've got all of the details you need to know ahead of the action.

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is set to see the Cup Series drivers complete 500 laps around the 0.533-mile oval under the lights in Tennessee, with major playoff stakes on the line.

Indeed, whilst Chase Briscoe (Darlington win) and Denny Hamlin (St Louis win) are locked in to the Round of 12, tonight's race will finalize the remaining 10 drivers to advance, with four stars set to be eliminated.

Kyle Larson has been the dominant force at Bristol of late, taking emphatic victories both earlier this season in the spring and in last year's night race at the track.

Can he do it again? Or will one of his playoff rivals scupper his chances? We certainly cannot wait to find out!

What time is the NASCAR race today?

The Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled to start at 7:30pm ET today, Saturday, September 13th.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 7:30pm

United States (CT): 6:30pm

United States (MT): 5:30pm

United States (PT): 4:30pm



What TV channel is the NASCAR race on today?

Saturday's race will be broadcast live on USA Network, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 7pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and PRN have the call.

Live stream options

Several streaming options are available for Saturday's race.

You can watch live on the NBC Sports App, while the USA Network channel is also available on several streaming services, including:

– fuboTV

– YouTubeTV

– Sling TV (blue package)

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream



NASCAR lineup today

Here is the full Cup Series starting lineup for today's race.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap 1 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 15.117 secs 2 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford +0.003 3 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford +0.015 4 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.025 5 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.031 6 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.074 7 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.089 8 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.091 9 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.097 10 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford +0.097 11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr (47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet +0.103 12 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.105 13 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.122 14 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.129 15 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.141 16 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.154 17 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.155 18 John Hunter Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.156 19 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing Ford +0.156 20 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing Ford +0.164 21 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing Ford +0.173 22 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford +0.181 23 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.215 24 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.227 25 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.244 26 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford +0.258 27 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.271 28 Shane Van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.279 29 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.280 30 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.285 31 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.314 32 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.315 33 Austin Hill (33) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.363 34 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing Ford +0.483 35 Daniel Suárez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.495 36 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.514 37 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.540 38 Corey Heim (67) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.556 39 Chad Finchum (66) Garage 66 Ford +0.937

How many laps is the NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol?

The NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol requires 500 laps to complete.



What date is the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol?

Saturday, September 13th.



What time is the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol?

NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol will be at 7:30 PM ET.



What channel is the NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol on?

USA Network will broadcast the race with radio coverage from PRN Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.



How many miles is the NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol?

The NASCAR Cup Series night race at Bristol is 266 miles, equating to 428.08 kilometres.



When was the Bass Pro Shops Night Race first run?

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race was first run in 1978.



Which owner has the most wins at Bristol?

Junior Johnson is the owner with the most Bristol wins with 21.



Which driver has the most wins at Bristol?

Darrell Waltrip holds the record for most Bristol victories with 12.



