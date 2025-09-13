close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • US

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
﻿
A generic image of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Ryan Blaney beaten at Bristol as shock star secures pole

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Ryan Blaney beaten at Bristol as shock star secures pole

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson
A generic image of NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney

Another exciting NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session is in the books, and it's AJ Allmendinger who has taken a shock pole at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Whilst all of the focus heading into the Bass Pro Shops Night Race has been on the playoffs and the four drivers set to be eliminated after the black and white checkered flag, Allmendinger did not get the memo, snatching pole with a 15.117-second lap time.

The Kaulig Racing star's time was enough to deny Team Penske and playoff driver Ryan Blaney by just 0.003 seconds, and marks Allmendinger's first pole position in over a decade.

Blaney's Penske teammate Austin Cindric rounded out the top three in qualifying on Friday evening, with Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson also set to start inside the top five on Saturday after their respective finishes.

Further down the order, it was a rough session for some big names, including playoff drivers Chase Briscoe and Joey Logano. Briscoe will start 30th when the green flag drops on Saturday night, with Logano set to start in 22nd.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the full results from qualifying below, including lap times and gaps.

READ MORE: Team owner opens up on NASCAR ‘distrust’ as Michael Jordan court battle ramps up

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Bristol?

After Friday evening's qualifying session at Bristol Motor Speedway, here is the full results and starting lineup for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap
1AJ Allmendinger (16)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet15.117 secs
2Ryan Blaney (12)Team Penske Ford+0.003
3Austin Cindric (2)Team Penske Ford+0.015
4Ty Gibbs (54)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.025
5Kyle Larson (5)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.031
6Denny Hamlin (11)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.074
7William Byron (24)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.089
8Bubba Wallace (23)23XI Racing Toyota+0.091
9Christopher Bell (20)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.097
10Josh Berry (21)Wood Brothers Racing Ford+0.097
11Ricky Stenhouse Jr (47)HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet+0.103
12Carson Hocevar (77)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.105
13Ross Chastain (1)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.122
14Tyler Reddick (45)23XI Racing Toyota+0.129
15Alex Bowman (48)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.141
16Chase Elliott (9)Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet+0.154
17Justin Haley (7)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.155
18John Hunter Nemechek (42)Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.156
19Brad Keselowski (6)RFK Racing Ford+0.156
20Ryan Preece (60)RFK Racing Ford+0.164
21Chris Buescher (17)RFK Racing Ford+0.173
22Joey Logano (22)Team Penske Ford+0.181
23Austin Dillon (3)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.215
24Zane Smith (38)Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.227
25Michael McDowell (71)Spire Motorsports Chevrolet+0.244
26Cole Custer (41)Haas Factory Team Ford+0.258
27Erik Jones (43)Legacy Motor Club Toyota+0.271
28Shane Van Gisbergen (88)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.279
29Riley Herbst (35)23XI Racing Toyota+0.280
30Noah Gragson (4)Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.285
31Chase Briscoe (19)Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota+0.314
32Kyle Busch (8)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.315
33Austin Hill (33)Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet+0.363
34Cody Ware (51)Rick Ware Racing Ford+0.483
35Daniel Suárez (99)Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet+0.495
36Todd Gilliland (34)Front Row Motorsports Ford+0.514
37Ty Dillon (10)Kaulig Racing Chevrolet+0.540
38Corey Heim (67)23XI Racing Toyota+0.556
39Chad Finchum (66)Garage 66 Ford+0.937

READ MORE: Hendrick Motorsports facing early playoff EXIT as star suffers St Louis nightmare

Related

NASCAR NASCAR Cup Series Ryan Blaney AJ Allmendinger

Latest News

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Ryan Blaney beaten at Bristol as shock star secures pole
NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Ryan Blaney beaten at Bristol as shock star secures pole

  • 1 hour ago
Joe Gibbs Racing chief makes Denny Hamlin NASCAR lawsuit reveal
NASCAR Cup Series

Joe Gibbs Racing chief makes Denny Hamlin NASCAR lawsuit reveal

  • 23 minutes ago
Kyle Larson eyeing historic victory at his own NASCAR 'crown jewel'
NASCAR Cup Series

Kyle Larson eyeing historic victory at his own NASCAR 'crown jewel'

  • 2 hours ago
NASCAR legend reveals how 'nuisance' Kyle Busch cost him THOUSANDS of dollars
NASCAR

NASCAR legend reveals how 'nuisance' Kyle Busch cost him THOUSANDS of dollars

  • 3 hours ago
IndyCar star completes McLaren F1 test in Italy
IndyCar

IndyCar star completes McLaren F1 test in Italy

  • Yesterday 22:00
Where Hamilton and Verstappen rank on F1 champion's GOAT list
Formula 1

Where Hamilton and Verstappen rank on F1 champion's GOAT list

  • Yesterday 20:00
More news

Most read

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
2.500+ views

McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal

  • 27 august
 Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton

  • 4 september
 NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row

  • 28 august
 NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history

  • 30 august
 'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari

  • 24 august
 Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate

  • 26 august

F1 Standings

Ontdek het op Google Play
x