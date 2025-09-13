NASCAR Qualifying Results: Ryan Blaney beaten at Bristol as shock star secures pole

Change your timezone:

Another exciting NASCAR Cup Series qualifying session is in the books, and it's AJ Allmendinger who has taken a shock pole at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Whilst all of the focus heading into the Bass Pro Shops Night Race has been on the playoffs and the four drivers set to be eliminated after the black and white checkered flag, Allmendinger did not get the memo, snatching pole with a 15.117-second lap time.

The Kaulig Racing star's time was enough to deny Team Penske and playoff driver Ryan Blaney by just 0.003 seconds, and marks Allmendinger's first pole position in over a decade.

Blaney's Penske teammate Austin Cindric rounded out the top three in qualifying on Friday evening, with Ty Gibbs and Kyle Larson also set to start inside the top five on Saturday after their respective finishes.

Further down the order, it was a rough session for some big names, including playoff drivers Chase Briscoe and Joey Logano. Briscoe will start 30th when the green flag drops on Saturday night, with Logano set to start in 22nd.

With all of that said, let's take a look at the full results from qualifying below, including lap times and gaps.

NASCAR Cup Series: Who is on pole at Bristol?

After Friday evening's qualifying session at Bristol Motor Speedway, here is the full results and starting lineup for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

Pos Driver (Car No.) Team Time/Gap 1 AJ Allmendinger (16) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet 15.117 secs 2 Ryan Blaney (12) Team Penske Ford +0.003 3 Austin Cindric (2) Team Penske Ford +0.015 4 Ty Gibbs (54) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.025 5 Kyle Larson (5) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.031 6 Denny Hamlin (11) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.074 7 William Byron (24) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.089 8 Bubba Wallace (23) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.091 9 Christopher Bell (20) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.097 10 Josh Berry (21) Wood Brothers Racing Ford +0.097 11 Ricky Stenhouse Jr (47) HYAK Motorsports Chevrolet +0.103 12 Carson Hocevar (77) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.105 13 Ross Chastain (1) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.122 14 Tyler Reddick (45) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.129 15 Alex Bowman (48) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.141 16 Chase Elliott (9) Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet +0.154 17 Justin Haley (7) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.155 18 John Hunter Nemechek (42) Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.156 19 Brad Keselowski (6) RFK Racing Ford +0.156 20 Ryan Preece (60) RFK Racing Ford +0.164 21 Chris Buescher (17) RFK Racing Ford +0.173 22 Joey Logano (22) Team Penske Ford +0.181 23 Austin Dillon (3) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.215 24 Zane Smith (38) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.227 25 Michael McDowell (71) Spire Motorsports Chevrolet +0.244 26 Cole Custer (41) Haas Factory Team Ford +0.258 27 Erik Jones (43) Legacy Motor Club Toyota +0.271 28 Shane Van Gisbergen (88) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.279 29 Riley Herbst (35) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.280 30 Noah Gragson (4) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.285 31 Chase Briscoe (19) Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota +0.314 32 Kyle Busch (8) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.315 33 Austin Hill (33) Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet +0.363 34 Cody Ware (51) Rick Ware Racing Ford +0.483 35 Daniel Suárez (99) Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet +0.495 36 Todd Gilliland (34) Front Row Motorsports Ford +0.514 37 Ty Dillon (10) Kaulig Racing Chevrolet +0.540 38 Corey Heim (67) 23XI Racing Toyota +0.556 39 Chad Finchum (66) Garage 66 Ford +0.937

