NASCAR reveals mandatory change for ALL Cup Series teams

All NASCAR Cup Series teams face a mandatory change this weekend which could have huge playoff implications at Bristol.

Teams will need to deal with a new tire setup for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race as the sport visits the iconic Tennessee track for the second time in 2025.

The Cup Series playoffs Round of 16 elimination race on Saturday night (7.30pm ET) will see teams using a brand new right-side tire compound for the very first time, along with the same left-side they used here back in April.

Goodyear operations manager Justin Fantozzi explained the change to a softer compound than April, explaining: “As has been the trend at short tracks this year for the Cup Series, the right side Goodyear Racing Eagle tire will be slightly softer tread rubber than what was raced in April.

“The high-banked concrete surface is demanding and continually evolves over 500 laps as rubber is laid down. This tire setup is designed to withstand the heavy loads while still optimizing handling for the drivers.”

Hamlin teases potential for tire chaos at Bristol

This tire change for Bristol has already been a hot NASCAR topic this week, with superstar driver Denny Hamlin teasing the potential for absolute chaos on Saturday night.

He says information from his sources suggests tests on the new compound did not go well, revealing: “They have this machine apparently that is like sandpaper, anyway so there’s a tire that goes on this sandbelt machine, and then like checks the wear, like how is this tire gonna wear under certain loads.

“And apparently they put on the Bristol right side tire and it shredded into the machine immediately. Like it was so aggressive that it destroyed the machine, it just unraveled and got caught in the machine.”

Hamlin then claimed NASCAR’s explanation for this was that the new tire had come right off the production line and had not been allowed to cure and stiffen, before adding: “Either way, I’m all for Team Chaos this week. I hope we can’t run 50 laps. I just hope they have enough tires is gonna be my thing.”

If things do start to unravel - quite literally - on Saturday night it would not be the first time at Bristol. Remember Hamlin winning in March 2024 in a race which included 54 lead changes thanks to excessive tire wear.

NASCAR Cup Series tires for Bristol

Tire: Goodyear Racing Eagle

Tire Code: D-5170 left side, D-5264 right side

Previous Usage in 2025: Bristol (LS)

Tire Circumference: 2,254 mm (88.7 in.) left side, 2,276 (89.6 in.) right side

Recommended Minimum Inflation: LF – 16 psi, RF – 46 psi, LR – 18 psi, RR – 44 psi

Total Dry Weather Sets: 11 (9 new race / 1 qualifying transfer to race / 1 practice)

Total Wet Weather Sets: 4

