NASCAR teams and drivers are fighting for playoff glory on the track this Fall, but there is another major battle playing out in the courtroom.

The 23XI Racing team owned by superstar Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan is currently embroiled in a bitter war with the sport over its very future, with a trial now set for December.

It is a tumultuous time for elite racing, and a nervy one for the other team owners who watch on with interest at the legal ramifications for 2026 and beyond.

Trackhouse Racing owner Justin Marks spoke in depth this week about the ongoing conflict, adding fascinating context to the proceedings.

Justin Marks on NASCAR court battle

He told the Kenny Wallace Show: “The hope is that it doesn’t create negative headlines or take some of the wind out of the sails or jeopardize the future opportunity of the sport at large. So I’m hopeful of that.

“Whatever the result of it is, I hope for a swift and decisive finish to where we can go ‘oh okay this is where we’ve ended up, let’s go race at Daytona, let’s get ready for the Clash'. I’m not totally sure that will happen.”

While Marks is hopeful that the court battle will not be a major long-term threat to the health of NASCAR, he does admit the relationship between the sport and the teams is far from optimal.

'Wounds that will not heal'

“I will say this. I think there certainly needs to be more collaboration and a better relationship between the teams and the sport. There’s a lot of distrust between the two,” he revealed.

“Whether it’s wounds from the past that just won’t heal or culture in the garage, and NASCAR is working hard to repair that.”

Marks also explained just what it is like to own a NASCAR team, and what he said again hinted strongly at the need for a change in the relationship and balance of power.

Owning a NASCAR team 'a scary business'

“Owning a NASCAR Cup Series team is a very difficult business and it’s a scary business. And it’s a multi-million-dollar business where every day you’re exposed.

“And any kind of change in economic headwinds or one of your sponsors gets a new CMO who likes baseball more than racing or something like that. I mean any one of those little things is a potential existential crisis to your business. And it’s a difficult way to live.

“It’s a difficult way to live in a sport that’s worth $5-7billion and has $2billion of revenue a year.

“When you look at that stuff, you go like 'between the league and the teams, no-one should be scared. And no-one should be worried about tomorrow.”

