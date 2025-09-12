NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Bristol start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream

Change your timezone:

The NASCAR Cup Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway today (Friday, September 12) for qualifying, and we've got all of the timing, scheduling and TV details you need to know.

Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Saturday night's playoff race, with drivers set to take part in one round and have two lapa to set their fastest times.

In last season's fall night race at Bristol, it was Alex Bowman who took pole in the No. 48 Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports, just edging team-mates Kyle Larson and William Byron.

It will certainly be interesting to see who tackles the Last Great Colosseum and the challenges it poses the best this time around, and just how tight the battle for pole is once again.

With that said, let's get into all of the important information that you came here for!

What time is NASCAR qualifying today?

Cup Series qualifying at Bristol is scheduled to start at 5:40pm ET on Friday, September 12, with practice taking place directly before.

The start time for qualifying converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 5:40pm

United States (CT): 4:40pm

United States (MT): 3:40pm

United States (PT): 2:40pm



What TV channel is NASCAR qualifying on today?

Today's qualifying action will be broadcast live on truTV, with coverage getting underway on the channel at 4:30pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the session via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN are the places to go.

Live stream options

There are several streaming options available for today's qualifying.

Those looking to live stream today’s session on the go can do so via the truTV app, whilst the truTV channel can also be viewed via any streaming platforms that carry the service, such as:

- Hulu + Live TV

- YouTube TV

- DirecTV Stream

- Sling TV (Blue package)



Qualifying order

Here is the order in which the drivers will set their lap times today:

1. Corey Heim, No. 67, 23XI Racing (Toyota)

2. Chad Finchum, No. 66, Garage 66 (Ford)

3. Austin Hill, No. 33, Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

4. Ty Dillon, No. 10, Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

5. Daniel Suárez, No. 99, Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

6. Riley Herbst, No. 35, 23XI Racing (Ford)

7. Todd Gilliland, No. 34, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

8. Zane Smith, No. 38, Front Row Motorsports (Ford)

9. Noah Gragson, No. 4, Stewart-Haas Racing (Ford)

10. Cody Ware, No. 51, Rick Ware Racing (Ford)

11. Cole Custer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team (Ford)

12. Justin Haley, No. 7, Rick Ware Racing (Ford)

13. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47, Hyak Motorsports (Chevrolet)

14. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16, Kaulig Racing (Chevrolet)

15. Erik Jones, No. 43, Legacy Motor Club (Toyota)

16. Kyle Busch, No. 8, Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

17. Brad Keselowski, No. 6, RFK Racing (Ford)

18. Carson Hocevar, No. 77, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

19. Michael McDowell, No. 71, Spire Motorsports (Chevrolet)

20. Ryan Preece, No. 60, RFK Racing (Ford)

21. Ty Gibbs, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

22. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42, Legacy Motor Club (Toyota)

23. Chris Buescher, No. 17, RFK Racing (Ford)

24. Josh Berry, No. 21, Wood Brothers Racing (Ford)

25. Alex Bowman, No. 48, Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

26. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 88, Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

27. Ross Chastain, No. 1, Trackhouse Racing (Chevrolet)

28. Austin Cindric, No. 2, Team Penske (Ford)

29. Austin Dillon, No. 3, Richard Childress Racing (Chevrolet)

30. Tyler Reddick, No. 45, 23XI Racing (Toyota)

31. William Byron, No. 24, Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

32. Kyle Larson, No. 5, Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

33. Christopher Bell, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

34. Bubba Wallace, No. 23, 23XI Racing (Toyota)

35. Joey Logano, No. 22, Team Penske (Ford)

36. Chase Elliott, No. 9, Hendrick Motorsports (Chevrolet)

37. Ryan Blaney, No. 12, Team Penske (Ford)

38. Chase Briscoe, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

39. Denny Hamlin, No. 11, Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)



