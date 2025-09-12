NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Bristol start time, schedule, TV channel, and live stream
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Bristol start time, schedule, TV channel, and live stream
The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway today - Friday, September 12 - and we've got all of the details you need ahead of the action.
Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Friday night's Xfinity Series race, known as the Food City 300, the first playoff race of the 2025 season.
NASCAR HEADLINES: Team allowed 'gimme' over rule breach as Wallace reveals 23XI owner confrontation
Today's race marks the regular season finale in the Xfinity Series, with the Food City 300 set to see the drivers complete 300 laps - or 159.9 miles - around the 0.533-mile oval.
Connor Zilisch comes into the postseason on an absolutely torrid run, the No. 88 car claiming victory in seven of the last eight Xfinity Series races to wrap up the regular season championship.
Justin Allgaier is the closest to championship favorite Zilisch going into the playoffs, but he has failed to win in a dozen races – a hint at how dominant the JR Motorsports teenager has really been.
With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!
READ MORE: NASCAR sends disqualification warning over controversial St Louis move
What time is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?
Today's Xfinity Series race at Bristol is set to start at 7:30pm ET. Qualifying will take place earlier in the day at 3:05pm ET.
The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:
United States (ET): 7:30pm
United States (CT): 6:30pm
United States (MT): 5:30pm
United States (PT): 4:30pm
What TV channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on today?
Today's race will be broadcast live on the CW, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 7pm ET.
For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.
Live stream options
Friday night's race will be shown live on the CW, while there are also some streaming options available.
The CW channel is available on a number of streaming services, such as:
– fuboTV
– Hulu + Live TV
– DirecTV Stream
– YouTubeTV
Lineup
Here is the full NASCAR entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series event. This will be updated once qualifying is complete on Friday afternoon.
1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford
2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
5. Carson Ware, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet
6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
9. Brenden Queen, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet
11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
12. Corey Day, No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
13. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
14. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
15. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
17. Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
18. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford
19. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota
20. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
21. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford
22. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
23. Austin Green, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet
24. Glen Reen, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota
25. Kyle Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford
26. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford
27. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet
28. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
29. Josh Williams, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet
30. Nick Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet
31. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet
32. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford
33. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
34. Leland Honeyman, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet
35. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet
36. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet
37. Myatt Snider, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet
38. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet
39. Stefan Parsons, No. 105, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet
GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source
Related
Latest News
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Bristol start time, schedule, TV channel, and live stream
- 1 hour ago
The Connor Zilisch NASCAR Cup Series era is here and Trackhouse is ‘flipping the switch’
- 2 hours ago
Team owner opens up on NASCAR ‘distrust’ as Michael Jordan court battle ramps up
- 3 hours ago
NASCAR Today: Denny Hamlin makes retirement admission as conspiracy theories start circling
- Today 13:00
NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying Today: Bristol start time, schedule, TV channel and live stream
- Today 12:00
Ferrari boss admits Lewis Hamilton couldn't change team trajectory
- Today 03:00
Most read
McLaren announce name change in massive $100m deal
- 27 august
Toto Wolff reveals his GOAT advice to Lewis Hamilton
- 4 september
NASCAR fans get major update in TV blackout row
- 28 august
NASCAR Qualifying Results: Playoff stars dominate as Briscoe denied history
- 30 august
'Fighter' Lewis Hamilton told to stay at Ferrari
- 24 august
Piastri opens up on 'interesting dynamic' with McLaren team-mate
- 26 august