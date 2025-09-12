NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Today: Bristol start time, schedule, TV channel, and live stream

Change your timezone:

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series hits Bristol Motor Speedway today - Friday, September 12 - and we've got all of the details you need ahead of the action.

Today's qualifying session will determine the starting lineup for Friday night's Xfinity Series race, known as the Food City 300, the first playoff race of the 2025 season.

NASCAR HEADLINES: Team allowed 'gimme' over rule breach as Wallace reveals 23XI owner confrontation

Today's race marks the regular season finale in the Xfinity Series, with the Food City 300 set to see the drivers complete 300 laps - or 159.9 miles - around the 0.533-mile oval.

Connor Zilisch comes into the postseason on an absolutely torrid run, the No. 88 car claiming victory in seven of the last eight Xfinity Series races to wrap up the regular season championship.

Justin Allgaier is the closest to championship favorite Zilisch going into the playoffs, but he has failed to win in a dozen races – a hint at how dominant the JR Motorsports teenager has really been.

With that said, let's get into the all-important details that you came here for!

READ MORE: NASCAR sends disqualification warning over controversial St Louis move

What time is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race today?

Today's Xfinity Series race at Bristol is set to start at 7:30pm ET. Qualifying will take place earlier in the day at 3:05pm ET.

The race start time converted to local time zones is as follows:

United States (ET): 7:30pm

United States (CT): 6:30pm

United States (MT): 5:30pm

United States (PT): 4:30pm



What TV channel is the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on today?

Today's race will be broadcast live on the CW, with pre-race coverage getting underway at 7pm ET.

For those wanting to tune into the action via the radio, SiriusXM and MRN have the call.

Live stream options

Friday night's race will be shown live on the CW, while there are also some streaming options available.

The CW channel is available on a number of streaming services, such as:

– fuboTV

– Hulu + Live TV

– DirecTV Stream

– YouTubeTV



Lineup

Here is the full NASCAR entry list for this weekend's Xfinity Series event. This will be updated once qualifying is complete on Friday afternoon.

1. Sheldon Creed, No. 00, Haas Factory Team Ford

2. Carson Kvapil, No. 1, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

3. Jesse Love, No. 2, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

4. Parker Retzlaff, No. 4, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

5. Carson Ware, No. 07, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

6. Justin Allgaier, No. 7, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

7. Sammy Smith, No. 8, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

8. Daniel Dye, No. 10, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

9. Brenden Queen, No. 11, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

10. Garrett Smithley, No. 14, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet

11. Christian Eckes, No. 16, Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

12. Corey Day, No. 17, Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

13. William Sawalich, No. 18, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

14. Aric Almirola, No. 19, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

15. Brandon Jones, No. 20, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Austin Hill, No. 21, Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

17. Jeffrey Earnhardt, No. 24, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

18. Harrison Burton, No. 25, AM Racing Ford

19. Dean Thompson, No. 26, Sam Hunt Racing Toyota

20. Jeb Burton, No. 27, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

21. Kyle Sieg, No. 28, RSS Racing Ford

22. Blaine Perkins, No. 31, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

23. Austin Green, No. 32, Jordan Anderson Racing Chevrolet

24. Glen Reen, No. 35, Joey Gase Motorsports Toyota

25. Kyle Sieg, No. 39, RSS Racing Ford

26. Sam Mayer, No. 41, Haas Factory Team Ford

27. Anthony Alfredo, No. 42, Young's Motorsports Chevrolet

28. Brennan Poole, No. 44, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

29. Josh Williams, No. 45, Alpha Prime Racing Chevrolet

30. Nick Sanchez, No. 48, Big Machine Racing Chevrolet

31. Jeremy Clements, No. 51, Jeremy Clements Racing Chevrolet

32. Joey Gase, No. 53, Joey Gase Motorsports Ford

33. Taylor Gray, No. 54, Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

34. Leland Honeyman, No. 70, Cope Family Racing Chevrolet

35. Ryan Ellis, No. 71, DGM Racing Chevrolet

36. Connor Zilisch, No. 88, JR Motorsports Chevrolet

37. Myatt Snider, No. 91, DGM Racing Chevrolet

38. Matt DiBenedetto, No. 99, Viking Motorsports Chevrolet

39. Stefan Parsons, No. 105, SS GreenLight Racing Chevrolet



GET MORE FROM US: Want more NASCAR news? Readers based in the United States can set GPFans.com as a preferred Google source

Related